Namibia: Funding Namibia's Creative Future

The Creative Industry in Namibia has long been underfunded, especially in the years following independence, yet it continues to play a vital role in the social and economic life of our nation.

No industry is complete without art, because in every profession, there is a degree of artistry. Recently, N$50 million has been allocated to the creative sector, a sum that has been long overdue.

But before discussing how, when, or by whom this money will be spent, one question stands out: how can these funds truly benefit those in the creative industry?

In some countries, the creative sector generates millions, depending on population size and industrial diversity. In Namibia, the advent of technology, and more recently, artificial intelligence, has opened new opportunities for artists.

Imagine a visual artist in a remote area gaining access to digital tools and training, allowing them to enhance their craft.

Storytellers, poets, craftspeople, traditional musicians, and countless other artists across the country stand to gain significantly from funding such as this N$50 million.

The challenge lies in understanding the relationship between the creative industry and financial support.

Had this been clearer in the past, such funding might have arrived sooner. Reactions to the allocation have been mixed: some artists welcome the support, while others question whether the investment is well understood or targeted.

What is needed is a serious national dialogue involving all stakeholders to define the processes and priorities that will ensure the funds have maximum impact.

This discussion will help us appreciate an industry from which much is taken and to which little has historically been returned.

The creative industry represents a low-risk investment with high potential, provided it is managed correctly.

Its sustainability is crucial, as art, language, and culture define who we are as a people.

With the right policies and regulatory frameworks, the sector can continue to sustain livelihoods, enrich our society, and contribute meaningfully to Namibia's gross domestic product.

The call is for all players to engage actively, ensuring a fair and productive system that benefits artists, communities, and the nation as a whole.

The time has come to treat the creative industry not as an afterthought, but as a strategic contributor to Namibia's social and economic future.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.