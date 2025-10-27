Madagascar: Ousted Madagascan President Stripped of Citizenship

Former Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina, who was ousted in a coup last week, has been stripped of his citizenship by the new regime.

The order, signed by the new prime minister, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, cited local laws stipulating that people who acquired foreign citizenship should lose their Malagasy nationality.

Rajoelina (51) obtained French citizenship a decade ago, prompting calls for his disqualification from the 2023 presidential election. But he defied those calls and went on to win.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He fled the African island nation after weeks of protests over persistent power and water shortages, culminating in a military takeover led by colonel Michael Randrianirina.

Rajoelina has said he has gone into hiding for his own safety, and his whereabouts remain unclear.

When he disclosed his French nationality months before Madagascar's last presidential election, he argued he had only secretly acquired it to make things easier for his children studying in France.

In recent weeks, he had faced demonstrations initially organised by youth movement Gen Z Mada and inspired by similar anti-government protests in Nepal, which were only exacerbated when his government responded with violence.

Rajoelina sacked his energy minister and then his government, but this did little to quell the calls for him to step down.

Protesters had hoped Rajoelina would resign to pave the way for a smooth, democratic transition.

Instead, he clung to power, eventually leading to Madagascar's elite military unit, of which Randrianirina was chief, to seize power.

He has now been sworn in and has formed a new government, pledging to hold elections within two years. - BBC

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.