Zimbabwe: Dangote's Billion-Dollar Zimbabwe Mission Excites Josephine Mahachi, As Presidential Advisor Tungwarara Confirms Mnangagwa's Green Light

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's anticipated return to Zimbabwe has stirred excitement and optimism, with journalist-turned-business consultant Josephine Mahachi describing it as a "divinely timed opportunity" -- as Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara confirms that President Mnangagwa has officially endorsed the high-profile visit.

The trip, expected to pave the way for a potential US$1 billion investment package, is centred on large-scale projects in cement production, coal mining, and power generation -- initiatives that could significantly boost Zimbabwe's industrial output and employment base.

Dr Tungwarara, who is spearheading coordination between State House and the Dangote delegation, said President Mnangagwa had given his full approval for the visit, reaffirming Zimbabwe's commitment to attracting credible, transformative investors.

"The richest man in Africa is coming to Zimbabwe at the personal invitation of President Mnangagwa," said Dr Tungwarara. "We are now handling the final logistical preparations to ensure this engagement leads to tangible, long-term investment. The Government is determined to ensure that, unlike 2015, this visit results in concrete outcomes."

Sources close to the development revealed that Dangote Group -- one of Africa's largest conglomerates -- plans to establish an integrated industrial complex in Zimbabwe, comprising a cement factory, limestone quarry, coal mine, and power station. The combined projects are estimated to cost between US$800 million and US$1 billion.

Ms Mahachi, who played a pivotal role in facilitating Dangote's earlier visit a decade ago, said she was elated that renewed talks were finally bearing fruit.

"As much as I wanted to keep this confidential, it has been difficult given the magnitude of what is unfolding," said Mahachi. "I'm humbled to once again play a role in bringing Mr Dangote back to Zimbabwe. This time, we are working directly with President Mnangagwa through his investment advisor, Dr Paul Tungwarara, and partnering with Bard Santner Markets Incorporated to ensure everything proceeds seamlessly."

She added that a formal mandate has already been signed, signalling the seriousness of the investment dialogue and the mutual trust between the Zimbabwean Government and the Dangote Group.

Mr Dangote, the founder of Dangote Industries Limited, commands a vast business empire spanning cement, fertiliser, oil and gas, sugar, salt, and logistics, with operations in 16 African countries. His company also built one of the world's largest oil refineries and petrochemical complexes in Nigeria -- a testament to the scale of his ambitions.

Observers believe that the renewed engagement, this time guided by Dr Tungwarara's office, represents a turning point in Zimbabwe's quest to attract sustainable, high-impact investment.

"This is a major endorsement of Zimbabwe's investment environment under President Mnangagwa's leadership," Dr Tungwarara said. "The President's Vision 2030 agenda is about industrialisation and economic empowerment, and Dangote's interest aligns perfectly with that vision."

If concluded, the deal will stand as one of Zimbabwe's largest post-2018 private sector investments -- a development that could mark the beginning of a new era in regional industrial collaboration between Southern and West Africa.