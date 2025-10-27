Uganda: Gen Z Launch 'Unstoppable UG' Campaign to Back Museveni's Re-Election Bid

A youthful wave is sweeping through Uganda's political scene as Generation Z launches "Unstoppable UG," a bold and tech-driven campaign to rally support for President Museveni's re-election in the 2026 general elections. The initiative blends entertainment, storytelling, and civic engagement to showcase Uganda's progress under Museveni's leadership.

Unveiled under the theme, "The Story of Uganda's Rise," the Unstoppable UG campaign draws inspiration from The Mustard Seed Journey, positioning itself as more than just a political movement. Organizers describe it as a chronicle of resilience, innovation, and the determination of Uganda's youth to shape their own future.

The national caravan officially kicks off on Monday, October 27, 2025, from Nakasero, beginning with a tour of the Eastern Region.

The first leg includes stopovers in Mukono, Lugazi, Jinja, Iganga, Mbale, and Soroti, before the caravan proceeds to other regions of the country.

Central to the campaign are Sevo Cafés -- mobile coffee hubs designed as interactive spaces for youth conversations, networking, and dialogue on peace, stability, and economic empowerment.

Supported by coffee entrepreneur Nelson Tugume, these cafés will host podcasts moderated by Gen Z youth, amplifying diverse voices and experiences from across Uganda.

To add energy and mass appeal, performances by top artists Bebe Cool and Alien Skin will headline the caravan's entertainment lineup, combining music with mentorship to inspire innovation and positive engagement among the youth.

The campaign also incorporates digital storytelling through short videos, trigger clips, and mini-documentaries capturing the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) achievements in sectors such as agriculture, education, infrastructure, innovation, and youth empowerment.

In a display of self-reliance, the Gen Z organizers are producing and funding their own campaign materials -- including helmets and T-shirts -- which will be distributed during the caravan.

According to the organising team, Unstoppable UG seeks to complement ongoing mobilization efforts by the NRM Secretariat and other party structures, framing Uganda's youth as key architects of the country's next chapter.