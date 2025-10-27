Sudan: RSF Claims Control of Sudanese Army Base in El Fasher Amid Rising Civilian Toll

Darfur Network for Human Rights has documented widespread civilian harm during the recent fighting, including the shelling of hospitals, markets, and shelters, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

El Fasher, North Darfur State — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have claimed control of the Sudanese army's 6th Infantry Division headquarters in El Fasher after days of intense fighting, according to information gathered by the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) from sources in and around the city.

Since April 2024, El Fasher has been under near-constant attack and siege by RSF forces, creating catastrophic humanitarian conditions for civilians trapped inside. The latest offensive marks one of the fiercest battles since the conflict began, with reports of heavy shelling, drone strikes, and the use of foreign fighters. Some open-source accounts allege that individuals from South Sudan and Colombia have been operating drones and heavy weaponry for the RSF, though DNHR has not independently verified these claims.

In a statement, the RSF called the takeover a "turning point," claiming it intends to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid through what it described as a "founding government." Resistance groups and community sources inside El Fasher rejected this, saying fighting is ongoing and that the RSF's announcement is part of a broader campaign of misinformation designed to instill fear and assert control.

Field reports indicate that Sudanese army units withdrew from the 6th Division compound late Saturday following sustained bombardment. The RSF has reportedly seized several government buildings, including the North Darfur state secretariat and ministerial complex, further tightening its siege on the city.

DNHR has documented widespread civilian harm during the recent fighting, including the shelling of hospitals, markets, and shelters, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. The renewed clashes have cut off vital routes for food and medical supplies, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.