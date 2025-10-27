Zimbabwean Duo Bantu and Dr. Chaii Shine As Apple Music's Latest Isgubhu Cover Stars

Zimbabwean music continues to make waves on the global stage as Apple Music has announced award-winning artists Bantu and Dr. Chaii as the latest Isgubhu cover stars, celebrating their influence on the Afro-electronic sound that connects Africa to the world.

The announcement comes alongside an exclusive Isgubhu DJ Mix, where the Zimbabwean eduo takes listeners on a rhythmic journey "from Cape to Cairo," blending joy, rhythm, and connection in a cross-continental celebration of sound.

In the feature, Bantu and Dr. Chaii said the mix represents both tradition and innovation, describing it as a reflection of their shared vision for African electronic music.

"We wanted to highlight music that carries both tradition and innovation--records that feel spiritual but still hit hard on the dancefloor," the pair told Apple Music. "Many of the artists in the mix are collaborators and friends who share our vision of Afro-electronic music as a cultural bridge."

Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Bantu has built a strong reputation as a versatile artist, songwriter, and producer. Known for his seamless fusion of Afrobeat, dancehall, and global pop, Bantu's infectious sound has earned him international collaborations while keeping Zimbabwean culture at the forefront of his work.

His counterpart, Dr. Chaii, has carved out his place as one of the most innovative producers and songwriters on the continent. With a sound that blends Afro, hip-hop, and Caribbean influences, he continues to push sonic boundaries while staying true to his roots.

Together, Bantu and Dr. Chaii's collaboration is a vibrant showcase of Zimbabwean talent -- modern, global, and unapologetically African.

"It feels like 2am at your new favorite party," the duo said about their mix. "You've just made new friends that feel like you've known them for a lifetime. You're hearing rhythms that are transporting you to the heart of Africa no matter where you are."

Meanwhile, South African 3-Step pioneer Thakzin fronts the Isgubhu playlist in celebration of his new album God's Window, Pt. 1, an 18-track Afro-House project described as a spiritual journey through sound, ancestry, and healing.

Apple Music's Isgubhu platform continues to spotlight the best in African electronic and dance music -- and with Bantu and Dr. Chaii at the helm this month, Zimbabwe's influence on global sound has never been more undeniable.