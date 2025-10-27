Zimbabwe: Watch - Terrible Tantrum: Teen Uses Taser On Maid, Stabs Her Many Times On Neck

B — A 16-year boy allegedly attacked a housemaid with an electric shocker before stabbing her multiple times on the neck after she confronted him for stealing US$100.

The brutal attack took place in Harare's leafy Mabelreign suburb at Zambezi Flats on 12 October 2025. The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was later found hiding behind a curtain with blood on his hands and fear in his eyes after detectives had almost given up searching for him.

According to police sources, officers initially thought the Form Four pupil had bolted from the scene. A detective, however, noticed a shadow shifting behind the curtain in the sitting room. When they pulled it aside, there he was, trembling, bloodstained and clutching a phone.

"He was cuffed on the spot, his hands still dripping with what appeared to be the maid's blood," said a neighbour who witnessed the arrest.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the grisly attack in a statement.

"Reference is made to a video which has gone viral on social media platforms in which a Form Four learner is seen being arrested by the Police for attacking a housemaid (28). The ZRP confirms that the incident occurred on 12 October 2025 at Zambezi Flats, Mabelreign, Harare," said Comm Nyathi.

"Investigations by the police have established that the learner (16) attacked the maid with an electric shocker before stabbing her with a kitchen knife multiple times on the neck after she had confronted him for stealing US$100 from her room. The suspect has been arrested and referred to court, where he was remanded in custody."

Word had spread on social media that the maid died on the on the spot but in a twist that shocked many, police confirmed that the maid miraculously survived the savage assault and is recovering from her injuries.

Residents described the incident as "the devil visiting Mabelreign."

An elderly tenant said: "We thought the boy was one of the quiet ones. Who knew he could turn into a monster over a few dollars?"

The case continues.