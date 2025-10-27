Zimbabwe: Rufaro Stadium Reverberates - Dembare, Highlanders Seek Chibuku Cup Final Berth

There is no doubt that local football attention will certainly shift to Rufaro Stadium today.

The country's ceremonial home of football will be the venue for a potential blockbuster Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match between Dynamos and Highlanders.

The two clubs will be meeting for the third time this year after two league matches that ended in stalemates. Last weekend, the two old football nemesis played a one all draw at Barbourfields Stadium after their first leg match that ended nil all at Rufaro Stadium.

"It's another big match for us, which would wish to get it concluded in 90 minutes. Yes, there is a possibility that we will get to a penalty shootout and we worked on taking penalties," said Bosso head coach Pieter De Jongh.

He added: "It has been raining of late in Zimbabwe, we hope the field will be ideal for us to play our normal game. We are greatly looking forward to the match and deliver a good a result to our fans and reach the final."

While everyone is available for selection at Highlanders, DeMbare, who are the Chibuku Super Cup defending champions, will be without the services of the influential duo of Denver Mukamba and Jairos Kasondo, who are both suspended.

"I think football is played on the field. It also depends on how we are prepared psychologically," DeMbare head coach Kelvin Kaindu.

"Yes, history is there but we need to clear this hurdle. Yes, playing Highlanders is not easy. We need to be alert on what they are going to bring but there they have not been doing very well and their consolation will be to get to the Chibuku Super Cup final, which will make our match very interesting. I think both sides will try and open up the game," said Kaindu.

In the build up to the match, there were reports that DeMbare engaged in a crisis meeting after players threatened to boycott Chibuku Super Cup semi-final tie due to match bonuses owed to them.

The last time DeMbare played in a Chibuku Super Cup match was in 2019 when they faced off during the round of 16.

At that time, Pieter de Jongh was Bosso's head coach, and the match ended 1-0 in favour of Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium, thanks to a Prince Dube strike.

Bosso went on to win the cup in the same year after getting the better of Ngezi Platinum Stars in a final match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

The cup was won by Triangle United in 2018 before Dynamos made back to back claims to it in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, hordes of Bosso fans are expected to travel to the capital amid revelations that a bus has been arranged to make the trip at a fee of $25.

So excited are the fans that they are planning a massive roadshow to Harare. -- @FungaiMuderere.