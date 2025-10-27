Zimbabwe: Inclusive Economic Growth Model Starts Bearing Fruit

Zimbabwe's inclusive economic growth model has entered a new phase, amid strong evidence of measurable success in the empowerment of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women and the youth.

This is according to the State of the Economy presentation delivered by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube during the ZANU PF 22nd National People's Conference in Mutare recently.

The empowerment agenda is no longer about promises, but about tangible transformation taking place in every province, the Treasury chief noted.

"Government is making progress on financial inclusion, which has provided opportunities for marginalised youth, women and MSMEs to access financial services," said Prof Ncube.

"This empowerment drive is at the heart of our Vision 2030 journey, ensuring that growth is broad-based and that no Zimbabwean is left behind."

Fresh data shows strong growth in financial access across the country.

Between June 2024 and June 2025, the number of loans to women increased from 189 763 to 328 324, while that for youth loans rose from 52 392 to 102 018.

The number of MSME facilities also grew considerably, disbursed through the Women Development Fund, the Zimbabwe Women's Microfinance Bank, and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation.

Economist Ms Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi said the figures illustrated the maturing of Zimbabwe's financial ecosystem.

"When women and young people start accessing structured finance in such volumes, it signals a deeper financial revolution," she said. "The informal sector is gradually formalising and we are seeing capital trickle directly into productive hands."

She said widening micro-credit access stabilises families and communities, helping to cushion the economy against shocks.

The empowerment strategy extends to market access.

In the past year, over 108 000 women and small enterprises received support to reach local, regional and international buyers.

The Government has accelerated value addition initiatives, with flagship projects nearing completion.

These include the Hauna Banana Processing Plant in Honde Valley, now 95 percent complete; and a textile manufacturing centre for women in Bulawayo that is 60 percent complete.

Investment analyst Ms Stella Muringi said such investments represent more than infrastructure.

"These centres will anchor rural and urban value chains," she said.

"A woman in Mutasa can now process bananas instead of selling them raw, capturing far more value.

"Once local production scales up, it naturally boosts exports and employment, especially for the youth."

Prof Ncube noted: "Such projects reflect the Government's deliberate effort to localise manufacturing and uplift community economies through value addition and beneficiation."

The empowerment thrust is equally strong on capacity building. A total of 314 551 women, community members and MSMEs were trained in business management, entrepreneurship and livelihood skills through various Government institutions and centres.

"We are capacitating our people not only with funds, but also with skills," Prof Ncube said. "Empowerment must be sustainable, and skills training ensures that beneficiaries can run viable enterprises."

More than 21 000 women and girls underwent health and sanitary wear production training, promoting dignity and entrepreneurship.

"Empowering women in leadership roles ensures a balanced economy that reflects the aspirations of all citizens," Prof Ncube said.

Banker Ms Edith Chapota said banks had become more hands-on in these programmes.

"Financial institutions are now offering tailored products for women and youth entrepreneurs," she explained.

"We support training workshops, mentorship and digital literacy to ensure borrowers thrive and repay. Empowerment is about partnership, not just lending."

Social stability has become integral to the empowerment agenda.

The report shows that 288 061 community members, including 173 828 women, were reached with drug and substance abuse awareness campaigns aimed at reinforcing family cohesion and productivity.

The Government is also advancing women's participation in leadership and decision-making across business and civic platforms.

Training for community leaders and civil servants now includes gender equality components to ensure inclusivity in governance.

Cluster-based production and processing hubs are emerging as game-changers.

Projects such as the Hauna Banana Processing Plant and the Bulawayo textile centre demonstrate how MSMEs can drive regional industrialisation.

"These clusters act as incubation spaces," said Mrs Chapota. "They bring together finance, training and technology in one ecosystem. For banks, that means better oversight and lower risk; for communities, it means steady income."

At the core of all the initiatives is Vision 2030, which seeks to build a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society.

As the country transitions from National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to NDS2, analysts believe the gains in empowerment will shape the next phase of development.