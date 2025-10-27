Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Chiefs Back in Premier League?

26 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Bulawayo Chiefs have sealed their return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after being crowned Zifa Southern Region Division One champions, courtesy of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bosso 90 at Chiefs Village yesterday.

The win took the Ninjas to an unassailable 76 points, ensuring automatic promotion with two matches to spare. It marks a swift comeback for the ambitious Bulawayo side, who were relegated from the top-flight last season but responded with remarkable determination and consistency throughout the campaign.

Goals from Anesu Saiti and Lewis Milanzi secured the all-important victory in front of a jubilant home crowd that erupted in celebration at the final whistle. Chiefs' supporters, players, and technical team alike could hardly contain their excitement as the team completed its mission to reclaim Premiership status.

Head coach John Nyikadzino said: "I am happy for the boys and happy for the Ninjas family.

"I came in after game 10 and managed to fit in very well," he said.

"I'm not sure about next season, but I will be guided by the executive and administration on the way forward. All I can say is that I'm happy. It was a great experience boys have been separated from men."

Chief executive officer Thulani Sibanda hailed the achievement as a result of collective effort and a clear vision to restore the club's status among Zimbabwe's football elite.

"This promotion means a lot to the entire Bulawayo Chiefs family," said Sibanda.

"It is a product of hard work from everyone involved the players, technical team, executive and our loyal supporters.

"We have learned valuable lessons from our time in Division One and now our focus is on building a strong, sustainable team for the Premiership."

However, while gained promotion on the field, they continue to be haunted by the Saiti eligibility dispute.

The Zifa Southern Region has referred the matter to its disciplinary committee after Hwange and Nkayi United lodged formal complaints. The two clubs allege that Saiti's registration breached player transfer and eligibility regulations.

The forward, who started the season with Bulawayo City before his contract was revoked by his parent club Black Mambas, later joined Chiefs during the mid-season transfer window.

His accusers claim he featured for Bulawayo City against Hwange earlier in the campaign, then turned out for Chiefs against the same side within the same season a move they argue compromises competition integrity.

