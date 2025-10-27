Zimbabwe: High Profile Names Rumoured for Warriors Job

Following the firing of Warriors head coach Michael Nees, several high-profile names have been rumoured to take over at the country's flagship football team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals scheduled for December in Morocco.

Nees, a German gaffer, was shown the exit last Wednesday after he managed to record just two wins in 16 matches, with seven draws and seven defeats.

The two wins were in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers against Namibia. Nees was appointed Warriors head coach in July 2024 on a two-year contract.

In spite of helping the Warriors book another ticket to Africa's football jamboree, the German mentor continuously struggled with the team after his employment by the Normalisation Committee (NC).

According to impeccable sources within the Zifa corridors, already raised in the football passages as possible heirs to Nees is a long a list.

Among the favourites are local and international coaches such as Kaitano Tembo, Peter Ndlovu, Norman Mapeza, Ian Gorowa and Bruce Grobbelaar, among others.

From the continental front, prominent figures like ex-Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu now with Dynamos, Mamelodi Sundowns gaffers Rhulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane have been linked to the top Warriors job depending on their availability.

However, Tembo, an ex-Warriors steely defender is reportedly the chief candidate to take up the national team's head coach post.

Tembo, a former SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United head coach, has been part of the Zimbabwe national team setup for less than a month.

He served as an assistant coach during the last two matches of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

"On behalf of the Zifa executive committee, the secretariat, the Warriors, our fans, and the people of Zimbabwe, we express our gratitude to coach Nees for his commitment to the Warriors and his efforts during a challenging phase for our national team. We wish him every success as he embarks on new opportunities.

"There is a plan in place and a committee is currently working on developing a roadmap for the appointment of the next Warriors coach," said Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi.

"We need to have clarity on the qualities we are looking for. The executive committee will then make a decision once the shortlisted candidates have presented their credentials."

The Warriors are set to take on Qatar and Algeria in international friendly matches during the November Fifa break.

The matches will provide an early opportunity for the incoming Warriors mentor to assess the squad before the Afcon finals. -- @FungaiMuderere.