Zimbabwe: De Jongh Cries Foul As Relegation Rivals Play On Different Days

Highlanders coach Pieter De Jongh has expressed concern over the scheduling of the final Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures, saying the last two rounds of matches should have been played at the same time and on the same day to ensure fair play.

De Jongh, whose Highlanders are still not mathematically safe from relegation along with eight other teams, believes simultaneous kick-offs would have eliminated any potential for manipulation at this decisive stage of the campaign.

"For me it's a little strange that most of the teams are playing on Saturday and two teams are playing on Sunday.

How is that possible? In my opinion it's not clear to me. I feel the last two games needed to be played on the same day," said De Jongh.

"For example, next week, Dynamos is playing on the next day. You have to ask yourself, is that fair play? Every team is playing on Saturday and two teams are playing on Sunday. Dynamos is playing Bikita who are also facing relegation on Sunday when other teams in the same situation are playing on Saturday. The last two games should have been played at the same time, there is no doubt about that. We needed to have everyone fighting relegation playing at the same time, that is just fair play.

Since 2017, when the Premier Soccer League expanded to 18 teams, an average of 39 points has typically been enough to survive relegation.

Bulawayo City and Chapungu both survived with 39 points in 2017 and 2018 respectively, while Yadah needed 41 in 2019 but managed to stay up with 37 points in the 2021/22 season.

This year's relegation fight remains wide open.

The battle for survival includes CAPS United, Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bikita Minerals, Triangle United, Greenfuel, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos and Yadah.

With 39 points likely to guarantee safety, Makepekepe may only need one more point from their remaining three matches against Chicken Inn (away), MWOS (home) and Kwekwe United (away).

At the lower end, Yadah second from bottom with 31 points risk losing their Premiership status if they fall to Herentals at the Heart Stadium. They still face Dynamos at Rufaro and Simba Bhora at Wadzanai in their final fixtures.

Dynamos, who need at least five points from their last three matches, have a potential advantage as they play all of them at Rufaro Stadium, their traditional fortress. They host Bikita Minerals, Yadah and FC Platinum.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Saturday: November 1

Telone v Greenfuel (Ascot Stadium) MWOS v Triangle (Ngoni Stadium) Chicken Inn v CAPS United (Luveve Stadium) Manica Diamonds v Ngezi Platinum (Sakubva Stadium) Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi Stadium) Herentals v Yadah Stars (Rufaro Stadium) ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Sunday: November 2

Kwekwe United v Scottland (Ascot Stadium) Dynamos v Bikita Minerals