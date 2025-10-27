Namibia: Simbra Bull Fetches N$650 000 At Windhoek Auction

26 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A Simbra bull was sold for a national record price of N$650 000 at the Sim Xtravaganza auction held in Windhoek this week.

The bull, known as 'Simbrabul Rumba Kelloggs', belongs to breeder Hardus Breedt.

This meat machine was the interrace champion bull at recent shows at Grootfontein and Windhoek.

The buyer is fellow Simbra breeder Bonnie Nieuwoudt of Bonbenic Simbras in the Summerdown area of the Omaheke region.

Speaking on the sale, Breedt said the achievement is not his alone.

"It's all just grace from above," he said. - Agriforum Namibian Agriculture Magazine

