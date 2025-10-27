Namibia: Simbra Bull Fetches N$650 000 At Windhoek Auction

A Simbra bull was sold for a national record price of N$650 000 at the Sim Xtravaganza auction held in Windhoek this week.

The bull, known as 'Simbrabul Rumba Kelloggs', belongs to breeder Hardus Breedt.

This meat machine was the interrace champion bull at recent shows at Grootfontein and Windhoek.

The buyer is fellow Simbra breeder Bonnie Nieuwoudt of Bonbenic Simbras in the Summerdown area of the Omaheke region.

Speaking on the sale, Breedt said the achievement is not his alone.

"It's all just grace from above," he said. - Agriforum Namibian Agriculture Magazine

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.