Mozambique: MSF Medical Response to New Wave of Displacement in Northern Mozambique

Following a new wave of violence in Northern Mozambique, over 92,000 people have fled their homes since early September. To meet growing needs, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has expanded activities in the Mueda district and nearby Nanili, focusing on health promotion, mental support and medical referrals for displaced families seeking safety.

The situation in Cabo Delgado province, northern Mozambique, remains volatile following an upsurge of violence in recent months.

“Even if we don’t see many acute medical emergencies at the moment, health needs persist. The local health system is unable to cope with the continuous arrival of people seeking safety, which puts pressure on already stretched resources,” says Pedro Basílio, MSF outreach supervisor.

In late September, following a period of violent attacks in Mocímboa da Praia, MSF took the painful decision to temporarily suspend medical activities in this town and district of Cabo Delgado province, northern Mozambique.

These issues are now even more pressing with the approach of the rainy season, which heightens the risk of waterborne diseases.

In response to the growing humanitarian needs, MSF has reinforced activities in Mueda town and district following the recent displacement from Mocímboa da Praia, and its continued support to displaced and host communities.

Between 3 and 15 October, MSF teams reached 970 families across three camps in Mueda, referring 315 people for urgent medical care and conducting over 400 health awareness sessions that reached more than 4,500 people.

MSF reiterates its call on all armed groups and stakeholders to protect civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian workers from violence. Ensuring safe and unhindered access to healthcare is essential for communities caught in conflict, and their freedom of movement should be guaranteed when they are seeking protection.

