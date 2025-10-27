Zimbabwe: Breaking / Clean Sweep...Zanu-PF Wins Mangwe Clr Seat After 20 Years

The ruling party Zanu PF swept to victory in a Rural District Councils (RDCS) by-election held on Saturday, maintaining its dominance on the country's political landscape.

The by election was held in Ward 12 of Mangwe RDC where Cde Benjamin Ndlovu represented Zanu PF while Tshaka Moyo stood in as an Independent candidate.

The council seat fell vacant following the death of an opposition councillor in August. For the last 20 years, the council seat had been in the hands of the opposition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) established four polling stations in the electoral district to facilitate the voting process.

Cde Ndlovu won the ward seat after emerging victorious by garnering 463 votes while his opponent Tshaka Moyo received 137 votes.

At Zimnyama Polling Station, the total votes cast were 15 where Zanu PF took ownership of 13 votes with the Independent candidate receiving two votes.

At Gwabane Polling station, total votes cast were 110 with four votes being spoiled. Cde Ndlovu won by amassing 107 votes while his competitor received a mere three votes.

At Msasane Polling Station, Cde Ndlovu received 168 with Moyo receiving 13 votes.

At Macingwana Polling Station, Cde Ndlovu also received the highest votes of 175 while Cde Moyo received 119 votes.

The results show a shift and growth of Zanu PF where its turning to be darlings in former opposition controlled areas.

Follow on X :@mthabisi_mthire