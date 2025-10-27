Southern Africa: 'Sanctions Removal Will Unlock Zim's Potential'

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for the immediate unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, saying this would unlock the country's full potential and enable it to contribute meaningfully to the prosperity of the region and African continent.

In a statement to commemorate SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, the regional bloc's Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, describing the coercive measures as an attack on the country and its people.

He added that the sanctions run counter to regional and continental socio-economic goals outlined in the African Union's Agenda 2063.

This year's commemorations were held under the theme "Inclusive Development through Heritage-based Innovation and Industrialisation in a Multilateral World".

"The harsh economic and social realities emanating from these sanctions remain emblematic of the multiple attacks on Zimbabwe's human and peoples' rights," he said.

"Such impositions run counter to our collective aspirations for global interdependence and the attainment of the African Union's Agenda 2063 -- the Africa we want, which envisions a peaceful, integrated and prosperous Africa.

"Most importantly, the economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe continue to undermine SADC's pursuit of regional economic integration by limiting Zimbabwe's full participation in trade, investment and shared economic growth of the SADC region.

"It is therefore most befitting that this year's commemoration of the Anti-Sanctions Day is held under the theme 'Inclusive Development through Heritage-based Innovation and Industrialisation in a Multilateral World.'

"This theme acknowledges our shared pursuit of inclusive growth, resilience and sustainable development as the global system and Zimbabwe navigate evolving challenges together."

Although sanctions on Zimbabwe have evolved over the years, he said, their negative impact on the economy and people has remained the same.

"The 25th of October 2025 stands as one of the most significant days for the Southern African Development Community as we join the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe to commemorate the Anti-Sanctions Day," he added.

"This day was set aside by the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, in August 2019 for the SADC region to collectively call for the unconditional lifting of the prolonged sanctions imposed on one of the founding member states of SADC, the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"Sanctions on Zimbabwe have evolved in form and target over the years, yet their effect has frequently destabilised Zimbabwe and the SADC region at large.

"SADC believes that the prosperity and livelihood of any civilisation can and should not be held at ransom by any such external forces, as has been the case with the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. The harsh economic and social realities emanating from these sanctions remain emblematic of the multiple attacks on Zimbabwe's human and peoples' rights."

Zimbabwe has been under sanctions from the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom since the turn of the millennium.