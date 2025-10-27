Zvamaida Murwira — The resolve, determination and hard work of Zimbabwean people continue to be instrumental in overcoming illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, while home-grown innovative development financing models are driving the nation forward, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his keynote address delivered at the Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations held at Heritage Village in Harare yesterday, the President, who was accompanied by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, said while Zimbabwe welcomes steps taken by some Western countries to repeal the sanctions regime as constructive steps in the right direction, it reaffirms its "position and calls for total and unconditional lifting of the unjustified unilateral sanctions".

President Mnangagwa also launched the country's first official anti-sanctions book, which is titled "Standing Against Illegal Sanctions: Resistance, Policy Innovations and Advocacy". The book reportedly provides insightful perspectives from diverse sectors and scholars reflecting on the experience drawn since the illegal sanctions were imposed.

"The arduous journey we have walked, including during our liberation struggle, has given us valuable lessons. We are now stronger in our conviction that, through unity of purpose, peace, focus, hard, honest work, resilience and innovative pursuits, any obstacle, in whatever form, can be overcome," President Mnangagwa said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Mnangagwa launches the book on sanctions at the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Summit in Harare yesterday.

"As a people, we are more aware that the future of our country rests squarely in our hands.

"Our national development philosophy, 'Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo'/'Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo', has become imprinted in our collective national psych. It emboldens us, serving as a source of inspiration and a rallying call to action."

The Second Republic, he said, has continued to record significant milestones in economic growth and infrastructure development despite the illegal sanctions due to homegrown innovative development financing models, which have demonstrated that "locally driven progress can never be sanctioned or delayed".

"In navigating the path towards sustainable economic development, Zimbabwe, like other developing countries, recognises the critical importance of access to flexible and reliable lines of credit. Regrettably, the illegal economic sanctions have fundamentally disrupted the ability of our country to access global lines of credit," said the President.

President Mnangagwa cuts the ribbon while being assisted by First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, authors and the editorial team of the book on sanctions.

"To ensure the continuity of our developmental agenda, my administration has adopted home-grown innovative development financing models to drive our country forward. Similarly, the implementation of political and legislative reforms that benefit the people of our country are ongoing and entrenching our standing as a constitutional democracy.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and ZANU PF Secretary for External Relations Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi follow proceedings.

"Through modernising and industrialising our economy, as well as shaping our own narratives, we are demonstrating that locally driven progress can never be sanctioned or delayed. Together, in unity, we are marching forward, defying the odds. Victory is certain."

The country, he added, will remain resolute in pursuing national objectives in the wake of various challenges such as illegal sanctions, climate change-induced droughts and other public health emergencies.

"Us, the Zimbabwean people, are masters of our own destiny. The flame of our independence, freedom and sovereignty burns brighter," he said.

"The great walls of our nation, our house of stone, remain strong and will never be breached."

Tapping into its internal capacities and capabilities, the country has made tremendous progress, particularly in its effort to promote a self-sufficient and food-secure nation, he said.

"Comprehensive people-centred programmes and projects have been put in place to enhance agricultural productivity. Climate-proofing our agriculture has seen the country attaining food self-sufficiency. Natural calamities have been met with swift mitigation, adaption and resilience-building programmes. Despite the effects of illegal sanctions, our national economy has been on a positive growth trajectory.

"Under the Second Republic, we continue to register notable increases in foreign currency earnings, marked by export receipts, diaspora remittances and foreign direct investment inflows. Manufacturing, mining, infrastructure development, energy, as well as the tourism and hospitality industry, have shown resilience and growth."

Diplomats attending the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Summit yesterday.

President Mnangagwa chronicled measures the Government has implemented to stimulate economic growth and mitigate the effects of sanctions, such as regulatory reforms across different sectors to improve the ease of doing business and facilitate domestic and foreign direct investment.

"The evidence is all around us, that the resolve, determination and hard work of our people continue to be instrumental in overcoming the restrictive illegal sanctions. We shall never be deterred as we build, modernise and industrialise our country," said the President.

"Brick by brick, stone upon stone and step by step, we are resolutely charting and succeeding in our own developmental path towards achieving the national Vision 2030 for an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society."

The theme of this year's SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, "Inclusive Development through Heritage-based Innovation and Industrialisation in a Multilateral World", was both timely and appropriate, said the President.

In launching the book, President Mnangagwa said it documented the country's resilience against illegal sanctions.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere follows proceedings at the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Summit.

"The book documents our resilience, showcases our policy innovations and the ongoing advocacy against the illegal sanctions. Further, it captures key highlights of the transformative policy ingenuity implemented by the Second Republic to mitigate the impact of sanctions," he said.

"This book is indeed a record of our struggle and source of inspiration for both current and future generations. I commend those who contributed to this volume; these include renowned members of the academia, researchers, institutions of higher learning, (and) those in the creative cultural industries. Commendation is equally extended to the editors -- Professor Paul Mapfumo, Mr Richard Mahomva and Dr Tawanda Zinyama -- along with those who presented the enlightening papers that make up this volume. You are our new and emerging heroes, contributing to our nations' body of knowledge. Well done!"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also commended the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) -- publishers of the book -- for its role in documenting, preserving and promoting Zimbabwean and African stories.

"The ongoing dialogue and persistent advocacy for the total removal of the illegal sanctions is not in vain. Well done to all other stakeholders who made this project a success," he said.

He welcomed steps taken by some Western countries to repeal the sanctions regime as constructive but reaffirmed calls for their total removal.

"It is through the removal of the entire sanctions regime that a conducive environment can be created for accelerated development and prosperity for the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Mnangagwa toured exhibitions at the Heritage Village by local companies showcasing how they have been resilient in the wake of sanctions.

Yesterday's event, which was steered by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, was attended by Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere; Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri; Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire; and Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Charles Tavengwa, among others.