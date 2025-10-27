Zimbabwe: Church Has a Vital Role to Play in Zim's Development - VP Chiwenga

Lupane — THE Church continues to play a vital role in Zimbabwe's development, contributing significantly across key sectors such as education, infrastructure, agriculture and health, all of which drive the nation's progress, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He was speaking at the 75th Jubilee celebrations at St Luke's Mission Hospital in Lupane yesterday. He said the relationship between the Church and Government is vital and must not be underrated.

"As we pursue Vision 2030 to become an upper middle-income society, the Church remains an indispensable ally. National development programmes, including faith-based institutions, are invited to actively participate in Pfumvudza/Intwasa, an initiative in our climate-smart agriculture strengthening food security, empowering smallholder farmers and youth in tourism, which mobilises young people for conservation and sustainable economic activities," he said.

He said women empowerment programmes, which promote entrepreneurship, training and access to finance for rural women, are also supported by the Church.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The synergy between the Church and State, VP Chiwenga said, is helping to support a resilient, inclusive and prosperous Zimbabwe.

"This commemoration is a testament to a legacy built on faith, service, compassion and unyielding commitment to the health and well-being of our people. Today we gather not only to reflect on a distinguished past but also to embrace the promise of a future where every Zimbabwean has access to quality and dignified healthcare," said VP Chiwenga.

"On behalf of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the entire nation, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to St Luke's Mission and St Luke's Mission Hospital for reaching this extraordinary milestone."

He said for 75 years, the institution has stood as a beacon of hope and healing, a sanctuary where faith meets science and service meets sacrifice. The Government, he added, recognises the Catholic Church as a strategic development partner not only in health but in education, social protection, poverty alleviation and nation-building.

He also said he was cognisant of the challenges the institution was facing and pledged to address them.

"I am aware of the challenges St Luke's is faced with, which include the solar system that requires upgrading, the mortuary that requires repairs. This is an important place where, when our body and spirit separate, we need to give a decent burial to a person and it must be in a good state, so this is a very important and urgent matter that needs to be addressed," he stressed. Shortage of student accommodation at the hospital was also noted.

"Let me assure you that these challenges will be attended to," he said, drawing applause from the gathering.

He also donated cash to the institution.

The VP detailed how the mission hospital had taken up the role of a referral hospital while the Lupane District Hospital was being constructed.

"From humble beginnings, St Luke's Hospital evolved into a de facto provincial referral centre, serving patients from Lupane, Nkayi, Gokwe, Binga and Bulawayo. Today, with 250 inpatient beds and a vast catchment area, this institution remains a cornerstone of healthcare delivery in Matabeleland North province."

In 2019, the family and child health block at the hospital was destroyed by fire.

The Archdiocese of Bulawayo, under the leadership of His Grace Archbishop Alex Thomas, rose to the challenge and led the reconstruction effort.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to highlighting the importance of development of rural health facilities, VP Chiwenga also addressed the scourge of drug and substance abuse among the youth.

"To the youth gathered here today, I must address a growing threat to our national future -- drug and substance abuse. These substances do not only destroy health; they steal destiny. They extinguish potential, dreams and hope. I implore you, choose knowledge over intoxication, purpose over pleasure and discipline over destruction," he said.

"To the drug peddlers and enablers -- let it be known: the Government of Zimbabwe will not stand idle as you destroy our youth. We will act, decisively and lawfully. We say no to drugs --asiwafuni," he reiterated.

VP Chiwenga paid tribute to the late Dr Hans Schales, who worked at St Luke's Mission Hospital for over 20 years.