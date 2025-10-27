Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Membership Rises to 4 Million

ZANU PF membership rose above four million following a nationwide restructuring and verification exercise completed this year, with the ruling party now shifting focus to ensuring that its growing membership base translates into votes in future elections.

According to the Central Committee Report adopted at the recent 22nd ZANU PF Annual National People's Conference held in Mutare, 4 058 350 members are now officially registered across 81 167 villages and cells nationwide.

"The cells/villages restructuring and verification programme started in February 2025 was completed in all provinces by July 31, 2025," reads the report.

"The programme took much longer this time around owing to the need to be meticulous in ensuring that the party cells/villages were authentic and true reflection of the party's membership."

The report shows that Midlands province recorded the highest number of members, at 680 800, across 13 616 verified cells or villages, followed by Masvingo with 647 150 members and 12 943 verified structures.

Mashonaland Central province has 552 650 members, Manicaland 515 150 and Mashonaland East 487 400.

In Mashonaland West, 456 850 members were verified, while Harare province accounts for 433 650 members.

Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North recorded 125 850 and 94 750 members, respectively, with Bulawayo rounding off the list at 64 100 members.

During the 2023 harmonised elections, there were about 6,6 million registered voters.

With the restructuring complete, the party will now embark on computerising its membership database and implementing strategies to ensure that numerical strength translates into electoral advantage.

"The commissariat department emphasises that recruitment of new party members and creation of new party cells/villages is a continuous exercise," noted the report.

"Provinces are, therefore, urged to continue mobilising new members to grow the membership of the party.

"Meanwhile, the department is seized with researching and strategising on how recorded membership can translate into votes for the party.

"The completion of the cells/villages restructuring programme lays the foundation for the computerisation of the party membership data."

The report said the digitalisation exercise commenced in September.

In addition to grassroots mobilisation, the commissariat department is also working with around 150 affiliate organisations representing various economic sectors.

These affiliates, the report adds, have pledged to support ZANU PF's leadership and contribute towards the realisation of Vision 2030, which is targeting establishing an upper middle-income economy by 2030. "The commissariat department is working on mobilisation with around 150 organisations affiliated to the party.

"The affiliates represent membership that cut across all economic sectors and have committed to support ZANU PF and its leadership to achieve the Vision 2030 economic blueprint," says the report.