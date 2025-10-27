Zimbabwe: Harare Orders Removal of Abandoned Vehicles After Toddlers' Deaths in Car Park

THE City of Harare (CoH)has ordered the immediate removal of all abandoned and broken-down vehicles from car parks, shopping centres, open spaces, and residential streets.

The move follows a public outcry over a string of tragic child deaths linked to neglected cars, including a recent heart-wrenching incident in Kuwadzana, where three children were discovered lifeless inside a parked Mercedes-Benz.

Residents have long complained that old, unused cars left in public areas have become breeding grounds for crime and danger zones for children.

In a directive, issued on Thursday by the CoH Acting Town Clerk, Phakamile Moyo said, it gives lessees of overnight car parks seven days to clear all car shells, wrecks, and unused vehicles from their premises or risk council intervention.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The CoH would want to notify residents that it is illegal to keep broken down vehicles at over- night car parks, shopping centres, open spaces and on streets outside residences.

"Lessees of guarded overnight car parks must with immediate effect remove broken down vehicles, car shells and scrap from the car parks.

"This should be done within seven (7) days starting today. In the event of failure, Council will remove the car shells at a cost to lessees or owners of the cars," said Moyo.

Moyo said failure to comply would result in the removal of the vehicles at the owner's expense.

"In the event of failure, Council will remove the car shells at a cost to lessees or owners of the cars.

"The CoH will take the vehicles and shells to a junkyard or site for disused vehicles where they will be stored awaiting disposal or auctioning," said Moyo.

The city urged residents to report any abandoned or derelict vehicles to help authorities enforce the cleanup.

"We urge residents to come forward with information on abandoned and broken-down vehicles dumped at overnight cars parks, streets and open spaces so that the CoH takes action," said Moyo.