Zimbabwe: Triangle FC Storm Into Chibuku Super Cup Final

Triangle Football Club coach Genesis Mangombe was a happy man Saturday afternoon after guiding his side to a 2-0 win over MWOS in a Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match played at Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

The victory saw the "Sugar Boys" storm through to the final, where they will play the winner between Dynamos and Highlanders, who are playing the other semi-final match this Sunday at Rufaro Stadium.

Triangle's two goals were scored in each half of the match, thanks to Witness Shave's third-minute strike and Menford Mudzimu's 80th-minute effort.

Commenting after the match, Mangombe boasted of his team's good preparations ahead of the encounter.

"We prepared very well for the cup game because if you want to progress in a cup game, you have to avoid conceding. At the same time, you score goals, which is what we did."

"I am happy with the way we created chances as a team, and as a coach, progressing to the final is always a good feeling," said Mangombe.

Triangle's Chibuku Super Cup final qualification will see them playing at that level for the second time in history, the first time being in 2018 when they won the trophy.

Meanwhile, MWOS FC coach Lloyd Mutasa could not hide his disappointment after the match, as he stated that they displayed a poor performance.

"It's a very disappointing performance, and we are very sorry to our fans and other stakeholders.

"We wanted to, at least, win this cup and give them something to cheer about, but everything went the other way today," said Mutasa.

MWOS FC and Triangle will renew their rivalry next week at the same venue when they meet in a league match.