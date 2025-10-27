Zimbabwe: Triangle FC Storm Into Chibuku Super Cup Final

26 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Triangle Football Club coach Genesis Mangombe was a happy man Saturday afternoon after guiding his side to a 2-0 win over MWOS in a Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match played at Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

The victory saw the "Sugar Boys" storm through to the final, where they will play the winner between Dynamos and Highlanders, who are playing the other semi-final match this Sunday at Rufaro Stadium.

Triangle's two goals were scored in each half of the match, thanks to Witness Shave's third-minute strike and Menford Mudzimu's 80th-minute effort.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Commenting after the match, Mangombe boasted of his team's good preparations ahead of the encounter.

"We prepared very well for the cup game because if you want to progress in a cup game, you have to avoid conceding. At the same time, you score goals, which is what we did."

"I am happy with the way we created chances as a team, and as a coach, progressing to the final is always a good feeling," said Mangombe.

Triangle's Chibuku Super Cup final qualification will see them playing at that level for the second time in history, the first time being in 2018 when they won the trophy.

Meanwhile, MWOS FC coach Lloyd Mutasa could not hide his disappointment after the match, as he stated that they displayed a poor performance.

"It's a very disappointing performance, and we are very sorry to our fans and other stakeholders.

"We wanted to, at least, win this cup and give them something to cheer about, but everything went the other way today," said Mutasa.

MWOS FC and Triangle will renew their rivalry next week at the same venue when they meet in a league match.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.