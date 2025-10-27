Mozambique: Agreement Signed for Construction of Fisheries Monitoring Centre

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the SADC Fisheries Monitoring, Control, and Inspection Centre (MCSCC) have signed an agreement aimed at hosting the Regional Fisheries Monitoring, Control, and Inspection Coordination Centre in Mozambique.

The agreement, which was signed on Friday by the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Roberto Albino, and MCSCC Chairman, Stanley Ndara, is also aimed at combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

According to Albino, the Centre, which will be built in the municipal district of KaTembe, in Maputo, will improve the maritime surveillance and inspection system in the region.

"This agreement is a fundamental step towards the full implementation of the MCSCC-SADC Coordination Centre. This instrument aims to establish the operating rules of the centre, clarify the responsibilities of the Mozambican government and the SADC Secretariat", he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It establishes institutional methods for collaboration between Mozambique and the SADC Secretariat to eradicate illegal fishing and strengthen the sustainable management of fisheries resources in the region', he added.

The Minister explained that the centre will serve as a coordination point for harmonizing standards for information exchange and sharing resources that enable rapid detection and intervention to curb illegal fishing in the region's waters.

"The centre, in conjunction with other global initiatives, can substantially improve the maritime surveillance and enforcement system in the region, in addition to playing a fundamental role in efforts to preserve aquatic ecosystems and improve food security in the region, thus contributing to the social, economic, and environmental development of our countries', he said.

For his part, the MCSCC Chairperson said that the main objective of the agreement is to facilitate the full and efficient fulfillment of the centre's mandate and functions.

"This regional centre serves as a beacon of hope for the people, for Mozambique, and for the SADC Member States as a whole', he said.