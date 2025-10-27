Rwanda Hosts King's Baton, Olympiques President Urges Athletes to Shine

Alice Umulinga, President of the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), has urged young athletes to intensify their preparations for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games during the hosting of the King's Baton Relay in Rwanda.

She made the remarks as the RNOSC, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Games Association of Rwanda (CGA Rwanda), showcased the King's Baton to Rwandans in Rubavu District on Saturday, October 25.

Ahead of each Commonwealth Games, member nations and territories participate in the Baton Relay, a symbolic event that carries a message from King Charles of the United Kingdom to all Commonwealth members. The Relay celebrates unity, diversity, and shared Commonwealth values.

Rwanda has previously hosted the Baton Relay in 2014, 2017, and 2021, and will once again took part ahead of Glasgow 2026. The 2025 King's Baton Relay officially began on March 10, 2025, at Buckingham Palace, where King Charles placed his message to the nations inside the first Baton.

During the Rubavu event, CGA Rwanda, in partnership with the British High Commission, the British Council, and the Ministry of Sports - Rwanda, engaged the local community to celebrate the King's Baton Relay for the fourth time in the country.

"I encourage you all to keep training hard and continuously improve your performance so that one day we can see you shine on global stages," Umulinga said.

She added that the Baton's message for Rwanda is "Talent," perfectly aligning with the national vision of empowering young people through sport.

In line with the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Plastics Campaign, CGA Rwanda and partners collected plastic waste and planted trees along the shores of Lake Kivu, combining the initiative with this month's community work, Umuganda.

The celebration also featured a 3x3 Basketball Interschool Tournament, where Collège Inyemeramihigo (girls) and Gacuba II (boys) emerged as champions.

Rwanda's Baton Bearers were Eric Muhoza (cycling) and Claire Uwitonze (athletics), both of whom participated in Birmingham 2022.

British High Commissioner Alison Thorpe expressed delight at the strong community participation and joined in planting trees. She highlighted that Rwanda's Baton design, featuring Amahoro Stadium, the Kigali Convention Centre, gorillas, and cycling, shows the resilience and progress following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.