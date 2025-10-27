Rwanda: Fortis Green Launches Its First Eco-Housing Estate in Rwanda

Fortis Green Housing, a Kigali-based American developer, has launched a $25 million eco-estate in Kigali's Masaka Sector following a year-and-a-half of extensive market research that identified strong demand for quality rental housing and affordable green homes in Rwanda.

The company, which has previously invested in Rwanda's renewable energy sector, is part of the larger Fortis Green Holdings group focused on channelling American capital into African infrastructure projects.

Masaka Views marks its first real estate development in the country. Spanning seven hectares, the estate will feature 51 single-family homes, 33 townhouses, and 302 one to three-bedroom apartments.

Construction officially began on Friday, October 24, with several units already purchased. The first phase, which includes single-family homes and townhouses, is scheduled for completion by early 2026, while the first apartment block will be ready within 11 months. Overall, the project is expected to be fully completed in about two and a half years.

"Everybody builds to sell, and about 95 per cent of those homes end up being rented out," said Jonathan Shafer, the CEO of Fortis Green. "That tells us the demand for rental housing is still quite high, while the number of actual homebuyers remains low due to financing costs and limited mortgage access. So, as we think about building a community, it makes more sense to own this long-term and set pricing as low as possible to make it accessible to more people."

To ensure accessibility across a broad range of buyers and tenants, Fortis Green has structured its pricing to suit a variety of budgets. Properties will start at approximately $70,300, with options scaling upward to meet different lifestyle needs. Rental units will likewise be competitively priced, offering residents flexible terms, quality service, and strong value for money.

Only the 88 homes and townhouses will be sold, while all apartments will remain under Fortis Green's ownership and rented out. Shafer noted that this approach ensures consistent management standards and a stable neighbourhood culture, in contrast with the prevailing market trend where most developers build solely for sale.

Shafer emphasised that the estate reflects the company's broader mission to promote sustainable communities across Africa. "We build with sustainable materials and practices that reduce carbon emissions, water use, and electricity consumption," he said. "But being green is not just about the buildings; it is also about how we design and live within them."

Each structure in the estate will be EDGE-certified, an international green building standard developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Shafer highlighted that Masaka Views aims to foster long-term community engagement and social well-being. "We want to create a place where families and individuals can flourish, where people can live, work, go to school, and enjoy life in the context of a real community," he said.

Through its Fortis Green Wellness Initiative, the company plans to offer residents a variety of activities, from aerobics and yoga to gardening workshops and counselling services, promoting physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Shafer, who has lived in Rwanda for six years, said the country's investment-friendly environment and strong housing demand motivated the company's expansion into real estate.

"Rwanda's investment environment is one of the best on the continent," he said. "With Kigali needing an estimated 30,000 new housing units annually, we felt this was the right time to bring something sustainable and inclusive."

Before venturing into real estate, Fortis Green Holdings had already established a strong presence in the renewable energy sector. Through Fortis Green Renewables, the company owns four power plants in Rwanda and 36 across the African continent.

Among the early buyers is Beatrice Hariri, who praised the estate's flexible payment options and eco-friendly environment. "The estate meets the country's eco-friendly settlement policies," she said. "There are many payment options, you can pay directly, or through your bank, or discuss installment plans with the developers. It's very accommodating."

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Michelle Umurungi, the Chief Investment Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB), commended the project as a symbol of sustainable and inclusive urban growth.

"This marks more than just the start of a construction project; it marks the beginning of a community that reflects Rwanda's commitment to sustainable, people-centred development," she said. Umurungi added that housing remains one of Rwanda's most pressing needs amid Kigali's rapid urbanization.

"We are glad to see investors stepping into this opportunity and designing communities that are greener, smarter, and more resilient," she said.

"The use of green construction technology and the emphasis on community well-being make this project truly stand out. RDB stands ready to continue supporting you throughout this journey, from implementation to completion and beyond, as you scale and expand."

Looking ahead, Fortis Green has additional projects under development, with construction expected to begin in 2026. These upcoming initiatives build on the company's commitment to sustainable, community-centred housing, expanding its footprint in Kigali and beyond while continuing to integrate renewable energy and smart design into every phase of development.