Rwanda: Amahoro Stadium to Host CAF Champions League Group Stage Matches

After seven years, Rwandan football fans will once again have the chance to witness CAF Champions League group stage action at Amahoro Stadium.

Rwanda is set to host group stage matches of Africa's premier club competition for the first time since 2018, when Rayon Sports made history by reaching the group stages.

The development comes after Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA)'s move to approve three Sudanese clubs: Al Merrikh SC, Al Hilal SC, and El Ahli SC Wadi Medani, to compete in the Rwandan topflight league this season. Al Hilal is playing in the CAF Champions League and is expected to host its matches in Kigali.

Al Hilal secured a spot in the group stage after defeating Kenya Police FC 3-1 on Friday, October 24, in the second qualifying round, winning 4-1 on aggregate. The qualification means that Amahoro Stadium will host Al Hilal's CAF Champions League home fixtures.

The newly renovated Amahoro Stadium has received official approval from both the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA to host international matches and competitions.