Malawi: Suspected MCP Thug Dala Kadula Snubs Mhrc Summon for Threatening to Kill Activist Chimwemwe Mhango

The suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thug Dala Kadula is reportedly snubbed Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) summons after the Commission received a life threening assault' complaint from human rights activist Chimwemwe Mhango in March this year.

According to MHRC letter in our possession dated March 21, 2024, Kadula snubbed the commission summon till now when MCP is out of power.

This publication understands that the victim Mhango, the former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer was threatened with a gun after he participated concerned citizens denominations which Bon Kalindo held in Zomba last year.

After Kadula threatened to kill Mhango with a gun at a certain place in Lilongwe, the victim (Mhango) reported the matter to Kawale Police.

Despite Kawale Police issuing summons letter over the matter, Kadula also threatened the officers at that time as he was unattainable hence MHRC contact.

"The Human Rights Commissioni (hereinafter referred to as "the Commission) is in receipt of a complaint by Mr. Chimwemwe Mbeya Mhango (Ntchindi) (hereinafter referred to as the complainant) against yourself.

"The complainant claims that you and a party activist belonging to the Malawi Congress Party: His complaint against you is that you have threatened to kill himm following some work-related disagreements," reads MHRC letter in part.

"Given the above, the Commission would theretore like to hear your side of the story concerning the above allegations. You are therefore advised to present before the Commis on Thursday 28 March 2024.

"Your cooperation in this matter will be greatly appreciated", reads MHRC summon letter signed by its Director of Civil and Political Rights Peter Chisi.

This publication understands that Kadula also assaulted the commission messenger upon receiving the letter.

But the commission hinted that "it's still pursuing the matter".

When contacted on whether his complaint was sorted, Mhango says, "It's over a year and some months after I lodged complaint to both Police and MHRC about Kadula threats to kill me.

"I'm still seeking justice from authorities on this matter as the Kadula is a threat to citizens and national security".

Mhango adds, "Kadula was unattainable during MCP regime. No-one could bother seek support from security agencies despite assaulting others".

This publication understands that Kadula is under police custody for being suspected of assaulting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members at Mbowe in Lilongwe.

Kadula is said to be leading panga-raiding thugs that kept on terrorising demonstrators against outside President Lazarus Chakwera and MCP leadership.

Kadula is also to have be MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda's errand boy.

With the arrest of Kadula while served with MHRC summon letter, it should be clear warning to youths who are usually used by political parties gurus to assault others.

With the change of leadership, Kadula is now subjected to justice on various assaults he committed under Chakwera-MCP leadership.