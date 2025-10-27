Malawi: Apostle Clifford Kawinga Leads the Way in Sustainable Community Transformation

Salvation for All Ministries International (SFAMI) is setting the pace in sustainable community empowerment through its ambitious Hope Field Initiative, a multi-million-kwacha irrigation and food security program targeting over 4,000 beneficiaries across Malawi.

Under the visionary leadership of Apostle Clifford Kawinga, the initiative is already transforming lives in Machinga, Chiradzulu, and Thyolo, equipping rural families with starter packs, farm inputs, and solar-powered irrigation tools to fight hunger and build long-term self-sufficiency.

Apostle Kawinga said the initiative is designed to break the cycle of dependency that has long trapped many Malawian communities in poverty.

"This is not just another once-off act of charity," said Kawinga. "It's a long-term plan for survival, resilience, and transformation. We don't believe in starting projects that die out--we believe in building lasting change."

The Hope Field Vision

The Hope Field Initiative empowers communities to grow their own food and sustain their livelihoods through modern, climate-smart irrigation systems. Beneficiaries receive solar-powered pumps, seeds, fertilizers, and farming tools, while being organized into farming cooperatives for training and collective production.

"We want to ensure families have consistent access to food and can generate income through productive and well-supported farming," Kawinga explained. "This is about helping Malawians stand on their own feet."

Implementation and Impact

The initiative's reach is already extensive.

·In Machinga, operations span Senior Chief Nyambi, Ngokwe, Mulomba, Mtumbwinda, Paramount Chief Kawinga, T/A Mgulumia, and Nkoola.

·In Chiradzulu, beneficiaries are organized under cooperatives such as Kaanani (T/A Nkalo), Shalom (T/A Mpunga), Zayoni (T/A Maoni), and Eden (GVH Namande).

·In Thyolo, work is underway in Senior Chiefs Mphuka and Khwethemule areas.

A Sustainability Model That Lasts

SFAMI's plan ensures the project thrives long after initial funding. Each cooperative is supported by agricultural extension workers who provide continuous mentorship and technical support. Traditional leaders act as patrons of the clubs, while Area Development Committees (ADCs) maintain coordination and accountability.

All structures operate under a Hope Field Initiative Policy Framework, designed to strengthen community ownership and ensure transparency.

"Every village must treat this project as their own. That's how sustainability is achieved," Kawinga emphasized.

Apostle Clifford Kawinga: The Visionary Behind the Mission

Apostle Kawinga, known for his deep compassion and entrepreneurial drive, is not only a spiritual leader but also one of Malawi's most dynamic business figures. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Creck Group of Companies, which includes Creck Hardware and General Suppliers Ltd., CK Cold Storage Ltd., Cliff View Hotel, Sharom Private Schools, and Creck Sporting Club.

Through SFAMI, Apostle Kawinga continues to merge faith, business acumen, and social responsibility -- proving that true ministry is not just about preaching hope, but creating it, growing it, and sustaining it.