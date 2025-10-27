Zimbabwe: Zifa's Hunt for New Warriors Coach Begins

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has begun its hunt for a new Warriors coach, following the sacking of German tactician Michael Nees last week.

Calls for applications for the vacant post were advertised by ZIFA on Monday, with a CAF Pro license being the minimum requirement.

Sources at ZIFA told New Zimbabwe.com that the association is not planning to settle for a local coach, but prefer one Europe.

With less than two months before the 2025 AFCON finals start, ZIFA is expected to complete the recruitment process next week to give the incoming coach time to prepare for the continental tournament.

In the last seven years, the association has hired seven coaches, among them five locals and two foreigners.

Nees was fired for posting poor results, as he only managed two wins in the 14 games he was in charge.

He however, helped Zimbabwe qualify for the upcoming AFCON finals, which was a part of his goals.