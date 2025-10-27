Liberia: Rep. Bility Pressures Auditor General to Fulfil Promise

Representative Musa Bility of 7th District, Nimba County is exerting extreme pressure on Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson to fulfill promise he made regarding forensic audit of the National Legislature, particularly the House of Representatives.

Rep. Bility has made consistent calls for the audit of the National Legislature, which he claims is corrupt.

His latest call is shrouded in a release issued Tuesday in which he referenced a letter he sent to the Auditor General two years ago.

He indicated that he wrote a formal letter to the Auditor General requesting a comprehensive audit of the Legislature, following which he said he was assured that his office was conducting both a "system audit and a compliance audit" and that he would undertake a comprehensive forensic fiscal audit of the Legislature.

According to him, the commitment at the time by the AG gave hope to the Liberian people "those entrusted with public office would be held accountable under the law and that the Legislature, as the custodian of the people's trust, would finally open its books for scrutiny."

Bility, who is very vocal about happenings in the House of Representatives, asserted that nothing has changed since then, and "we find ourselves hearing the same promise repeated as if it were new."

"This repetition, without delivery, is deceptive, wrong, and unfair to the Liberian people," he emphasized.

He reminded the Auditor General that the country looks to you and the GAC he heads as "our last stronghold for accountability and integrity in public service."

Representative Bility also stressed the importance of the GAC as the only institutional hope to keep the government transparent and to ensure that no one, not even those in the Legislature, is above the law.

The lawmaker urged him to fulfill his promise and commence what he called "complete the forensic fiscal audit of the Legislature without further delay."

He also wooed the GAC boss to maintain his independence and "do not allow the Legislature or any public official to dictate where or how the audit should begin."

Rep. Bility wants AG Jackson to release the audit report to the public so "Liberians everywhere can see where their money went."

He reminded him how the Liberian people are watching, adding "The credibility of your office and the integrity of our country's financial system depend on your actions now."

Bility also said Liberians cannot afford to let this moment pass without accountability considering that Liberia has suffered too long from a broken and opaque system.

"The people have placed their faith in you, and we ask that you do not allow that faith to be betrayed," he added.