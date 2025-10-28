Tanzania: Samia Hassan Draws 25 Million People in Her 114 Campaign Rallies

Mwanza — THE Secretary of Ideology, Publicity and Training for the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Kenani Kihongosi, has announced that campaign rallies for the CCM Presidential Candidate, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, have set a historic record with a total attendance of 25.3 million people across more than 114 rallies held nationwide.

Speaking today, October 27, 2025, in Mwanza, Kihongosi stated that an additional 57.1 million people followed the campaign events through the media and social networks. He further revealed that online engagement data showed Dr. Samia had been followed 164.9 million times, marking a new record since the introduction of multi-party politics in Tanzania.

Kihongosi said the statistics demonstrate Dr. Samia's strong influence and prove her growing popularity among Tanzanians, crediting it to the remarkable work she has done during her four years in office.

He added that the success of the campaign reflects the strength of CCM and the positive public response to the policies implemented under the Sixth Phase Government.