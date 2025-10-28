Tanzania: Samia Hassan Draws 25 Million People in Her 114 Campaign Rallies

27 October 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Mwanza — THE Secretary of Ideology, Publicity and Training for the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Kenani Kihongosi, has announced that campaign rallies for the CCM Presidential Candidate, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, have set a historic record with a total attendance of 25.3 million people across more than 114 rallies held nationwide.

Speaking today, October 27, 2025, in Mwanza, Kihongosi stated that an additional 57.1 million people followed the campaign events through the media and social networks. He further revealed that online engagement data showed Dr. Samia had been followed 164.9 million times, marking a new record since the introduction of multi-party politics in Tanzania.

Kihongosi said the statistics demonstrate Dr. Samia's strong influence and prove her growing popularity among Tanzanians, crediting it to the remarkable work she has done during her four years in office.

He added that the success of the campaign reflects the strength of CCM and the positive public response to the policies implemented under the Sixth Phase Government.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.