Tanzania: Malian Music Legend to Headline Sauti Za Busara 2026

Zanzibar — MALIAN music icon, Salif Keita, is set to headline the 23rd edition of Sauti za Busara, Africa's renowned music festival, taking place in Zanzibar in February next year.

Known globally as the "Golden Voice of Africa," Keita will make his highly anticipated debut at the event. His music is deeply rooted in Mali's griot traditions, seamlessly fusing this heritage with modern, electrifying sounds.

Beyond his groundbreaking music career, Keita is a prominent advocate for the rights of people with albinism, a cause that resonates strongly with the festival's social and cultural mission.

"We are honoured to welcome Salif Keita, a living legend whose music and activism resonate with the heart of Sauti za Busara," said Festival Director Journey Ramadhan, confirming Keita's participation.

The 2026 edition will feature artists from more than 20 countries, representing genres including taarab, bongo flava, afrobeat, fusion and jazz. Headliners include Ben Pol, Man Fongo, Pilani Bubu, Lindigo, Sousou and Maher Cissoko, Atanda, Afrojazz Messengers, La Carmen Y Su Familia Musical and Rajab Suleiman with Kithara.

Busara Promotions Managing Director Lorenz Herrmann said the festival aims to increase performance opportunities for local and international artists, support local businesses and boost Zanzibar's profile as a cultural destination.

"We are proud to be producing one of Africa's most significant cultural and musical platforms, but we are even prouder about the impact we have on the local economy and we highly appreciate the support of the government and all stakeholders.

He added that the festival has positioned Zanzibar on the global cultural map, highlighting it as a major cultural destination and encouraging visitors to return year after year.

The festival takes place across Stone Town and Fumba Town, featuring live performances, cultural activities and community events.

Since its launch in 2003 by Busara Promotions, a Zanzibar-based non-profit NGO, Sauti za Busara has become a hub for African musicians and audiences. Its past performers include Ebo Taylor, Cheikh Lô, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Made Kuti, Thandiswa Mazwai and the late Bi Kidude, whose legacy remains central to Zanzibar's cultural identity.

UNESCO notes that the festival contributes to the growth of Zanzibar's creative sector, offering learning, employment and exchange opportunities, while promoting the island as a destination for cultural tourism.