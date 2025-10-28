South Africa: Eldorado Park Occupiers Picket Police Station After Shack Demolitions

They accuse the police of brutality during an eviction operation last week

On Monday, about 60 people picketed outside the Eldorado Park Police Station, accusing SAPS officers of brutality. They said when SAPS, together with Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) demolished their shacks last Thursday, police used pepper spray and damaged their possessions.

The group of about 30 land occupiers were joined at the picket by members of the Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee and community members. They demanded to open cases of assault and malicious damage to property. But the police did not come out to address or assist them.

People had occupied land in Extension 6 for about a week when police came to demolish their shacks.

Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson, said, the shacks constituted an illegal land invasion. "The action taken was against half-built and unoccupied shacks. No fully established or occupied structures were demolished", and as such "a formal eviction order is not required before taking action."

"If the individuals have re-erected the structures, the JMPD By-Laws Management Unit (BMU) will be notified, and the matter will be referred to SAPS Eldorado Park for appropriate action."

Elizabeth Percent said she joined the occupation after being evicted from her backyard dwelling. Last week her shack was bulldozed. She wanted to open a case for damages.

"I live with four of my children and we don't have another place to go to," she said.

Quinnie Peterson said her children had joined the occupation because they had been living with three generations of her family in one house.

"Police should not demolish our shacks. We will build houses ourselves," she said.

Shaquill Kasan, Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee Co-ordinator, said they had launched Operation Occupation to highlight how the state had failed to provide housing for the people of Eldorado Park for over 30 years.

"Our people have since re-erected their shacks and we are going to take the matter to court," said Kasan.

The Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee Chief Co-ordinator for Johannesburg, !Xam Keith Duarte, said the Extension 6 land had been earmarked for housing but had seen no development. He said the committee had identified several similar pieces of state land with delayed developments.

Duarte said Eldorado police had refused to help them open cases. They were now consulting lawyers to take the matter to court.

Eldorado Police spokesperson did not respond to our requests for comment.