Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - Magistrates and Inspectors Trained By Monusco to Combat Terrorism Financing Through Cryptocurrency

In Beni, North Kivu, ten judicial police inspectors, as well as civilian and military magistrates, completed a two-week training course on the theme "Cryptocurrency and Encrypted Exchanges: A New Challenge in Combating Terrorism Financing." Organized by MONUSCO's Justice Support Section, the training aimed to strengthen the capacity of judicial actors to better identify and counter financial circuits exploited by armed groups.

For several years, the Beni region has been the scene of activities by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist movement and responsible for numerous atrocities. Supported by MONUSCO, the Congolese authorities have intensified joint operations to neutralize this group and cut off its sources of funding.

Cryptocurrency, a virtual currency based on cryptography, operates outside traditional banking regulation systems. It is increasingly being exploited by terrorist groups to bypass financial controls and fund illicit activities.

An Essential Training for Judicial Actors

The training enabled participants to understand the mechanisms of cryptocurrencies and encrypted communications, identify the risks associated with their use in terrorism financing, strengthen their skills in collecting and analyzing digital evidence, and enhance cooperation among judicial and security institutions.

Major John Kitalebe, a judicial inspector with the Beni Military Prosecutor's Office, highlighted the importance of this initiative: "We studied the principles of cryptology and cryptography, network security, and message encryption. We also analyzed how cryptocurrencies are used by terrorists to avoid being traced and to bypass traditional banking systems. This training has equipped us to detect these methods in the field. In our area, terrorists use electronic wallets to circulate money. The techniques we learned will help us identify these transactions and disrupt the financing of terrorism."

Adapting Investigative Tools to Evolving Threats

Ghislain Toe, Head of MONUSCO's Justice Support Section in Beni, encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained: "Understanding the new cryptographic dynamics exploited by terrorist groups is essential. It is crucial to adapt our investigative tools and judicial approaches to constantly evolving threats. I encourage you to put these skills into practice, share them with your colleagues, and integrate them into your daily work. This is how we will strengthen institutional resilience and contribute effectively to the fight against terrorism financing."

This training reflects MONUSCO's continued commitment to supporting the Congolese authorities in strengthening justice and security in the region. By equipping magistrates and inspectors with updated skills in detecting and monitoring illicit financial flows, MONUSCO helps weaken the funding networks of armed groups and better protect civilian populations. Through initiatives like this, MONUSCO reaffirms its continued support to the Congolese authorities in strengthening the rule of law and consolidating peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.