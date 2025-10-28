Mozambique: Gavi, Who, and Unicef Strengthen Commitment to Cervical Cancer Prevention in Mozambique, Protecting Nearly 3 Million Girls

press release

Maputo / Geneva — The Government of Mozambique, in collaboration with Alliance partners Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO), has reached a significant milestone in cervical cancer prevention, offering girls critical protection against the human papillomavirus (HPV) to adolescent girls aged 12-18 years old across all 11 provinces in the country.This achievement builds on the introduction of the HPV vaccine into Mozambique's national immunisation programme in 2019, and reflects the continued commitment of the Alliance partners and the Government of Mozambique to ensure access to essential health services for girls and women in the country.

"With just one dose, the HPV vaccine offers strong protection against cervical cancer - a leading yet preventable cause of death among women worldwide," said Thierry Vincent, Senior Country Manager of Mozambique at Gavi. "In Mozambique, over 2.9 million girls have now joined a growing global effort to shift the trajectory of this devastating disease, reflecting a broader push by Gavi to protect lives in countries facing the heaviest cervical cancer burden."

Globally, there are approximately 660,000 new cervical cancer cases and 350,000 deaths among women each year, making it the fourth most common cancer in women. About 85% of these cases and deaths occur in developing countries. In Mozambique, it is the leading cancer affecting women of reproductive age, claiming the lives of an estimated 4,000 women each year.

"No girl should lose her future because of a preventable disease. This vaccine represents our commitment to the health of our girls, so that none are left behind. By ensuring access to immunization, we reaffirm our responsibility to protect, educate, and promote opportunities for all children and secure the future of the next generations," said Mary Louise Eagleton, UNICEF Representative in Mozambique.

The success of the vaccination roll-out, which reached 95% of its target, will help reduce the incidence of cervical cancer - by immunizing millions of adolescents, the country is easing the burden of disease on Mozambican families and the national health system, moving toward a healthier future free from preventable illnesses.

"HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention are, above all, public health priorities," said Dr. Severin von Xylander, WHO Representative in Mozambique. "Starting early means offering all girls in Mozambique protection before they are at risk, which is vital for saving lives. In a region where many women are diagnosed too late, expanding HPV vaccination shows foresight and commitment from Mozambican leadership."

This collaborative effort demonstrates that together, it is possible to transform lives and promote sustainable development by protecting future generations in Mozambique from cervical cancer.