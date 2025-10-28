Somalia: Somaliland Partners With UAE to Build Region's Largest Multi-Specialty Hospital

Hargeisa, Somaliland, October 27 — Somaliland is accelerating its push to become a regional hub for advanced medical care, as officials from the Ministry of Health Development met with representatives of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity to discuss ongoing health initiatives and the construction of the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Referral Hospital in Burao.

The meeting, led by Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud Jama, the Ministry's Director General, focused on expanding maternal and child health programs, strengthening primary healthcare networks, and ensuring the hospital provides world-class medical services. The discussions also emphasized sustainable international partnerships to enhance healthcare delivery across Somaliland.

The Burao hospital, funded by the United Arab Emirates and named after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was inaugurated in August by President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro. Once completed, it will be the largest and most modern medical facility in Somaliland, serving patients from across the Horn of Africa and reducing the nation's reliance on sending patients abroad for treatment.

President Irro has articulated a national vision to transform Somaliland's healthcare sector, aiming to ensure that quality medical services are accessible to all citizens, strengthen specialized care, and build a sustainable system that meets the region's growing needs. "Healthcare is a cornerstone of our national development strategy," he said during the inauguration, "and we are committed to creating facilities that meet international standards and serve generations to come."

Dr. Jama thanked the Foundation for its continued support, highlighting that collaboration with international partners is key to achieving the country's health ambitions.

Observers note that Somaliland's healthcare initiatives signal a broader ambition: to position the region as a hub for specialized medical services, attract international expertise, and improve health outcomes for millions in East Africa.

The project also reflects growing diplomatic and economic engagement between Somaliland and international partners, highlighting the country's strategic role in regional development and humanitarian initiatives.

