Ethiopia: TPLF Accuses Federal Government of 'Political Deception' Over Return of Western Tigray IDPs As Officials Hold Talks in Humera

Mekelle — The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has accused the federal government of "political deception" and of failing to implement key provisions of the Pretoria Agreement regarding the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Western Tigray.

The accusation came after federal and regional officials held discussions in Humera on plans to facilitate the return of displaced people "in a manner that promotes peace and public unity," according to a 26 October 2025 report by local media.

Participants in the meeting reportedly included Mohammed Idris, Minister of Peace; Getachew Reda, the Prime Minister's Advisor for East African Affairs; officials from the Wolkait Tegede Setit Humera Zone; and members of the Wolkait Tegede Amhara Border and Identity Reclamation Committee. The officials emphasized that while the return of innocent citizens is necessary, individuals accused of committing crimes against the public "must be held legally accountable."

The meeting also underscored the need for people-to-people dialogue and community consultation to build lasting peace and strengthen coexistence among residents of the Amhara and Tigray regions.

Colonel Demeke Zewdu, Deputy Administrator of the Zone and Chief Coordinator of the Wolkait Tegede Amhara Border and Identity Reclamation Committee, was quoted as saying that resolving the area's identity question peacefully is crucial for national stability. He reportedly described the local population as "peace-loving" and said the administration is ready to welcome those who return "peacefully and with respect for the identity of the people."

Zone Chief Administrator Ashete Demelew stated that "there is no problem that will be resolved by force and might, but rather by peace and law," adding that efforts to strengthen coexistence are ongoing through dialogue with Tigrayan residents currently living in the zone.

Getachew, on his part, was quoted saying the return of IDPs is vital for unity and social cohesion, emphasizing the need to continue rehabilitation efforts for those who have already returned. Minister Mohammed Idris added that the return process "will be carried out in a way that strengthens public coexistence and establishes lasting peace," while also addressing local development needs.

In a statement released today, the TPLF accused the federal government of failing to honor the Pretoria Agreement, which it said was designed to end the war and ensure the safe return of displaced people. "For five years, the people of Western Tigray Zone have faced daily death and suffering," the statement read, blaming "invading forces" that it claimed "forcibly seized their homes."

"As the third anniversary of the Pretoria Agreement approaches, the Government of Ethiopia remains preoccupied with orchestrating political deception at the cost of our people's death and suffering," the TPLF said. It further alleged that "armed groups deployed by the government to occupy Western Tigray are now audaciously speaking on public platforms, boasting that their strategy to confuse the issue of the displaced people of Tigray is succeeding."

The statement called for the "withdrawal of invaders and settlers" from Tigrayan territory and urged the government to "fulfill its obligation" to allow IDPs to return safely through an institutional process "as per the agreement."

It also appealed to the international community and countries that mediated the Pretoria Agreement to monitor its implementation, end what it described as an "ongoing slow-motion genocide," and ensure that the government refrains from violating its commitments.

Addis Standard previously reported in June that Getachew Reda, Prime Minister's Advisor for East African Affairs, was quoted by local media as saying, "The Wolkait-Tegede people's identity question must be answered through legal and fair means."

According to the report, Getachew made the remark during a discussion held in Humera town in June 2025, alongside Amhara Regional State President Arega Kebede and local officials. The media outlet cited him as adding, "We believe that an identity question exists... Since the question is not an individual question, the voice of the people must be heard."

However, when contacted by Addis Standard for clarification, Getachew denied the report, saying the quote was "taken out of context." He stated that he does not believe there is an identity question in Wolkait or Tegede, but rather "an issue of economic benefit."

On August 2025 Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, President of Tigray's Interim Administration, has warned that attempts to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Western Tigray without resolving constitutional questions and working behind the administration risk reigniting conflict.

Speaking at the opening of the Ashenda festival in Mekelle, Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede accused "some of our brothers" of attempting to push through a unilateral return process without the involvement of the Interim Administration. He warned that such moves "are against the interests of the people of Tigray" and risk undermining the region's constitutional territory and plunging it back into war.

His remarks follow growing concerns from Tsilal Civil Society of Western Tigray, which last week cautioned that ongoing efforts to register IDPs and initiate returns should not proceed without safeguards.

In a letter dated 16 August addressed to the Interim Administration and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the group welcomed initiatives to enable displaced communities to return but criticized the current approach for lacking transparency, oversight, and adequate consultation with displaced persons.

Return processes that fall short of internationally recognized standards risk undermining the rights and safety of displaced communities," the letter warned, stressing that homes, farms, and other properties currently occupied must be vacated before any organized return, and calling for reforms to local administrative and security structures to guarantee impartiality.

Merih Welay (PhD), Chairman of Tsilal's executive committee, told Addis Standard that the organization's concerns stem from reports gathered from displaced communities, civil society groups, and local actors monitoring the process.

He pointed to failed return attempts in northwest and southern Tigray, where many displaced people were forced back into camps or left in dire conditions. "Return should not be rushed at the expense of safety, dignity, and rights," he cautioned, warning that a premature process risks renewed displacement and instability.

Tsilal's appeal echoes concerns raised earlier by TPLF chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, who on 8 August warned that facilitating returns without addressing root causes--including the withdrawal of occupying forces, accountability for atrocities, and dismantling of the current administration in Western Tigray--risked creating a "dangerous situation."