Somalia: Rwanda, Somalia Sign Deal in Move to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Rwanda and Somalia on Monday, October 27, signed a General Cooperation Agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration across key sectors.

The agreement was signed in Kigali by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is on a two-day official visit to Rwanda that began on Sunday, October 26.

This morning, Minister @onduhungirehe received H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The two ministers held bilateral meeting during which they signed the General Cooperation Agreement.

During their meeting, the two ministers agreed to establish a Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) to oversee the effective implementation of the agreement and to explore new areas of partnership. The JPC will coordinate cooperation in areas including justice, education, agriculture, ICT, trade, and mutual legal assistance.

"Both Ministers reaffirmed that relations between Rwanda and the Federal Republic of Somalia are founded on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and a strong spirit of Pan-African solidarity," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Somali minister's visit "marks a new chapter in the strengthening of bilateral ties and the deepening of cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest."

The two ministers also recognized the positive impact of existing collaboration in sectors such as political consultations, investment promotion, policing, and defence. They further emphasized the importance of working closely within international and multilateral platforms to advance shared interests.

In a post on X, Abdisalam noted that the agreement "aims to deepen bilateral relations and enhance collaboration between Somalia and Rwanda in key sectors including diplomacy, trade, investment, and capacity building."

He described it as "a significant step forward in strengthening our partnership and advancing shared interests that promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity."

Beyond the bilateral agenda, the ministers exchanged views on ongoing peace efforts in Doha and Washington concerning the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Rwanda also commended Somalia for its active role at the United Nations Security Council, where it continues to represent African interests through the A3+ Group.