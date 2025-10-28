The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), which represents over 18 million workers across the continent, has strongly rejected ZANU PF's plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term.

The ruling ZANU-PF party recently endorsed a proposal to delay the 2028 general elections, extending Mnangagwa's term by two years to 2030. The resolution, adopted at the party's annual conference in Mutare, directed the ruling party's Legal Affairs Secretary to begin drafting the necessary constitutional amendments.

Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term, as is mandated by the constitution. While he has previously described himself as a constitutionalist, adding he will step down in 2028, he has done nothing to oppose his loyalists, who are pushing for him to hang onto power.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement of solidarity with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), ITUC-Africa Secretary General Joel Odigie said African workers have consistently upheld democracy and constitutionalism as the foundation of peace, justice, and shared prosperity.

"We join ZCTU in urging African citizens, civil society, and the labour movement to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending the integrity of their constitutions," said Odigie.

"Societies that work are those governed by the rule of law, not the law of force. When constitutions are trampled, democracy dies and with it, the hopes of workers for decent work, social justice, and equitable development."

Odigie called on African Union member states, regional economic communities, and global partners to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional rule and accountable democratic governance as essential pillars of Africa's transformation agenda.

The continental labour leader also rejected military involvement in civil governance and condemned "civilian coups", where leaders manipulate constitutions to unlawfully extend their stay in power.

He further criticised attempts to silence opposition voices, manipulate electoral systems, or stage sham elections designed to entrench authoritarian rule, saying such actions erode hard-won democratic gains.

"We commend leaders across Africa who have resisted the temptation to alter term limits or manipulate constitutions for personal gain. These are true statespersons, guardians of constitutional democracy worthy of respect by future generations," Odigie said.

He added that leaders who dismantle constitutional order and weaken democratic institutions "for the sake of political survival" corrode governance, polarise societies, and expose their nations to instability, insecurity, and economic decline.