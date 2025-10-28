Zimbabwe: Gun Used to Kill Sanyati Cop Was Also Used in Mutangadura's Murder - Ballistics Exam Reveals

A police ballistics examination has revealed that the firearm used to fatally shoot a police officer at Sanyati Police Station is the same gun used in the murder of Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura.

The weapon was recovered following the arrest of Vengesai Jabulani Mutasa (41), who now faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an illegal firearm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the findings, saying, "The gun which killed the policeman is the same pistol which killed the businessman Mutangadura."

Mutangadura was murdered on the night of August 17, 2025, when seven armed robbers wearing balaclavas stormed his farmhouse. They attacked a security guard and the businessman's son before shooting him.

So far, police have arrested three suspects: Given Mandizadza (34), Phillip Mutasa (38), and Vengesai Jabulani Mutasa, while four other accomplices remain at large.

Vengesai initially shot Detective Constable Ngwenya of CID Homicide, who was part of a team trying to apprehend him for Mutangadura's murder, before fleeing arrest.

He later went to the police station on Sunday, where he found Constable Courage Muchechesi taking a statement from Abraham Mavayo, who was reporting an assault case.

Police said Vengesai confronted officers at the station, accusing homicide detectives of stealing US$1,000 from his home and demanding to see them.

He allegedly forced Constable Muchechesi and Mavayo to lie down while demanding money before shooting Muchechesi in the stomach.

Muchechesi staggered out of the building, calling for help, and collapsed near the single quarters where he was later found dead by fellow officers.

He fled the station and was later arrested by residents from Sanyati, Kadoma, Chakari, and Patchway who had joined forces to track him down.