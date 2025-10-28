South Africa: SAWS Warns of Severe Thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that Limpopo and Mpumalanga could experience severe thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

"Thundershowers are expected to develop this afternoon [Monday] and have a potential of becoming severe over vast parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga," SAWS said.

This will lead to heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, and potentially hail in overpopulated areas.

These weather conditions could lead to the flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in the closure of some bridges and roads.

Motorists have been advised of the possibility of trees falling and blocking major roads, as well as flying debris.

"Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country [Monday and Tuesday], with possible isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, otherwise, fine and warm to cool conditions," SAWS said.