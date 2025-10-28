South Africa: SA Becomes First African Country to Register Groundbreaking Anti-HIV Injection Lenacapavir

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has announced the registration of lenacapavir, making South Africa the first country on the continent to approve the groundbreaking twice-a-year anti-HIV injection.

In March 2025, Gilead, a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States, applied to SAHPRA, the local drug regulatory authority.

Two weeks ago, Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced that South Africa plans to launch lenacapavir, a groundbreaking long-acting HIV prevention method, as early as March 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister was speaking at the national roundtable on lenacapavir access and sustainability in South Africa.

The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) and the Department of Health held a multi-stakeholder roundtable session to discuss the country's readiness to implement lenacapavir.

Lenacapavir is a revolutionary long-acting injectable drug that offers six months of protection with just two annual doses.

At a national roundtable meeting, Motsoaledi highlighted the drug's potential to address critical gaps in current HIV prevention methods.

Meanwhile, SAHPRA stated that the review process was done in collaboration with the European Medicines for All Procedure.

"This procedure enables the European Medicines Agency, together with the participating regulatory authorities, to provide scientific opinions on high-priority medicines, such as lenacapavir, intended for markets outside the European Union.

"The benefits of this pathway are to strengthen regulatory systems and accelerate access to essential medicines," the watchdog explained.

This product, developed to prevent new HIV infections, is a six-monthly injection.

There is an initiation dose of a subcutaneous injection with tablets taken on days one and two.

"It is used to reduce the risk of HIV in adults and adolescents who weigh at least 35 kg, are HIV negative, and are at risk of getting HIV," SAHPRA said.

According to the SAHPRA, lenacapavir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) should always be used in combination with safer sex practices, such as using condoms, to reduce the risk of getting other sexually transmitted infections.

"The registration of lenacapavir is a game-changer, given the high prevalence rate of HIV in South Africa. This product is the most effective HIV prevention measure thus far," said SAHPRA CEO, Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS South Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier this month, Motsoaledi announced that government plans to integrate lenacapavir into domestic financing mechanisms, aiming for routine funding after two years.

READ | PEPFAR Bridge Plan to boost HIV/AIDS treatment in SA

He stated that Gilead and six pharmaceutical companies, including one in Egypt, will produce the jab for US$40 per person per year, which is a significant reduction from US$28 000, reducing costs by 700 times.

In addition, Motsoaledi stated that pharmaceutical companies like Hetero and partnerships with the Gates Foundation will produce generic versions, while South Africa actively pursues local manufacturing capabilities.

SAHPRA is tasked with monitoring, evaluating, investigating, inspecting and registering all health products.

This includes clinical trials, complementary medicines, medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics and has also added the responsibility of overseeing radiation control in South Africa.