Eritrea: Declaration of Free From Female Genital Mutilation

Barentu, 27 October 2025 - At a ceremony organized on 25 October, nineteen administrative areas in the Molqui sub-zone declared themselves free from female genital mutilation (FGM). The ceremony was attended by Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare; Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Gash Barka Region; and Ambassador Mahmud Ali Jabra, Secretary of the PFDJ in the region.

Indicating that a task force has been established with a view to enhancing public understanding of female genital mutilation and its consequences, Mr. Zeray Berhe, Administrator of the sub-zone, said that as a result of the ongoing efforts, 61 villages in the sub-zone have declared themselves free from the harmful practice.

Mr. Tesfagebriel Gebreselasie, Acting Head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the sub-zone, stated that efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation and other harmful practices have been ongoing since 2007. He further noted that the initiative has been carried out in collaboration with the Ministries of Labor and Social Welfare and Health, as well as the National Union of Eritrean Women and the areas administrations in the sub-zone.

Participants of the ceremony expressed their readiness to remain vigilant to ensure that the harmful practice does not resurface.