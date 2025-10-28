South Africa: G20 Johannesburg Summit Set to Address Crucial Global Challenges

27 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By John Kirton

The G20 Summit's prospective achievements flow from a bottom-up approach, based on this year's 24 ministerial meetings, which were led by finance ministers, foreign affairs ministers and central bank governors.

The Group of 20's 20th regular summit, in Johannesburg on 22-23 November, is on track to produce a solid, workmanlike performance, and could do even more to confront new shared shocks that arise on the summit's eve.

On the economy and finance, it is due to endorse the report of the G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality (headed by the Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz), the implementation monitoring review of the Finance Stability Board (FSB) to reinforce the G20's work on financial stability and the FSB's G20 cross-border payments roadmap, its recommendations on nonbank financial institutions (NBFI) leverage, and its new work on NBFI data challenges.

On development and employment, it is due to endorse the Seville Commitment's detailed blueprint to close the sustainable development financing gap and reshape the global financial system; the Fourth Financing for Development Conference Compromiso de Sevilla call to expand social protection coverage by at least 2% each year; the report of the African panel of experts to address the impediments...

