South Africa: The Company They Keep - - Cele and Mchunu On Matlala, Mogotsi and a Murdered Convict

Sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu and his predecessor Bheki Cele collectively had dealings with various figures, from questionable ANC-aligned Brown Mogotsi to crime-accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and a taxi boss' convict son who was later murdered. This emerged in Parliament over a week.

If South Africa's top policing figures are judged for the company they keep - or the company they have been in contact with - they run the risk of being mistaken for operating on the other side of the thin blue line.

Over a week, the country had a chance to hear who some officials have rubbed shoulders, or been in contact with.

These details emerged from Parliament's ad hoc committee hearing that is investigating accusations that a drug cartel infiltrated South Africa's law enforcement and politics.

Sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu and his predecessor, Bheki Cele, testified at the committee last week.

Curious company and communications

While Mchunu's testimony was often long-winded and at times repetitive, Cele's was punchier and much more colourful - so too is the cast of characters he has associated with.

Cele was police minister and also national police commissioner, but emphasised during his testimony that he was no longer in government,...