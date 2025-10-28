South Africa: 'Askari' Mkhwebane Claims Plot to Set Her Alight As She Steps Into Mpumalanga Nightmare

27 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party's provincial chairperson for Mpumalanga, has been accused of being an 'askari' and threatened with 'being burned alive'.

And that was before breakfast.

The public cannot be blamed for observing that where former impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane goes, trouble seems to follow.

Since jumping out of the frying pan as an MP for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and into the fire of Jacob Zuma's MK, she now fears for her very life, claiming fellow MK members cooked up a diabolical plan to literally "set her alight".

Now suspended Abednego Mkhatshwa, the provincial secretary, on a leaked recording can be heard merrily stirring the pot like a Housewives of Mpumalanga contestant, while someone fetches the matches.

Old-school violence.

'An Askari'

"She is killing us. I've never seen such an askari [spy or malevolent agent]," the then provincial secretary can be heard riffing on the way home from an "after tears" for late MK member Sipho Vilakazi, who was buried in Sakhile township in Standerton.

"We are dying. The tyre must burn! I'm chasing Mkhwebane. I'm going to burn her... Burn her! The organisation will be free," he declared, his ego-boundaries flattened by funeral...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

