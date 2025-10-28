South Africa: Organisers of Hey Neighbour Festival Under Fire - Refund Promises Fall Flat for Fans

From a star-studded debut to a cancelled comeback, Hey Neighbour festival fans are stuck waiting, and fuming, over delayed refunds. Daily Maverick speaks to consumer law experts about what festival-goers can do to get their money back.

In 2023, Hey Neighbour burst on to the South African festival scene, captivating music lovers with world-class performances, interactive installations and an electrifying atmosphere.

Its inaugural edition set a high bar, featuring major headliners like Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia, alongside a diverse lineup including Rema, H.E.R., The Chainsmokers, and standout South African acts such as Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini and Sho Madjozi.

Building on that success, excitement soared for 2025 when Hey Neighbour announced Doja Cat as the main headliner. Known for her genre-defying sound and chart-topping hits like Say So, Kiss Me More, and Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat has quickly become one of the most influential artists of her generation.

The lineup soon expanded to include other stars such as Central Cee and Leon Thomas, prompting a buying frenzy fuelled by faith in Glen21 Entertainment, the experienced event management agency behind the festival.

When the music stopped

All seemed to be thriving in the neighbourhood. However, in...