South Africa: Organisers of Hey Neighbour Festival Under Fire - Refund Promises Fall Flat for Fans

27 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni

From a star-studded debut to a cancelled comeback, Hey Neighbour festival fans are stuck waiting, and fuming, over delayed refunds. Daily Maverick speaks to consumer law experts about what festival-goers can do to get their money back.

In 2023, Hey Neighbour burst on to the South African festival scene, captivating music lovers with world-class performances, interactive installations and an electrifying atmosphere.

Its inaugural edition set a high bar, featuring major headliners like Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia, alongside a diverse lineup including Rema, H.E.R., The Chainsmokers, and standout South African acts such as Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini and Sho Madjozi.

Building on that success, excitement soared for 2025 when Hey Neighbour announced Doja Cat as the main headliner. Known for her genre-defying sound and chart-topping hits like Say So, Kiss Me More, and Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat has quickly become one of the most influential artists of her generation.

The lineup soon expanded to include other stars such as Central Cee and Leon Thomas, prompting a buying frenzy fuelled by faith in Glen21 Entertainment, the experienced event management agency behind the festival.

When the music stopped

All seemed to be thriving in the neighbourhood. However, in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.