Namibia: Police Appeals to Individuals With Information On Karolus' Murder to Come Forward

27 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi is appealing to members of the public with information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible for Juanita Karolus' murder to come foward.

It has been three weeks since the body of Karolus (33) was discovered behind a school in Windhoek in a suspected murder case.

The police last week released video footage showing of Karolus walking on the side of the road with a mysterious man just before her body was discovered.

"No arrests have been made yet and nobody has been charged," Shikwambi says.

"Officers are hard at work with investigations. We appreciate those who have thus far provided information to the police, although it is not yet successful," she told The Namibian on Monday.

Shikwambi said no reward has been made available yet.

Karolus was laid to rest at Keetmanshoop on 18 October.

