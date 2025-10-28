Namibia: Northern Bus Drivers Cry Foul Over Foreign Competition

A group of aggrieved long-distance bus operators and conductors recently gathered at Oshakati's Independence Stadium, demanding that all foreign-owned buses without valid permits be barred from the road.

The bus operators claimed that most foreign-owned buses do not contribute to the economy as they fuel up in Angola or at Oshikango before embarking on their journeys.

The gathering involved an information sharing and networking session at the stadium on Saturday.

Gotrieb Shapange, the owner of Life Line buses, who spoke on behalf of the concerned bus operators, said foreign-owned buses are favoured on the roads. Even if drivers are found to be on the wrong side of the law, they are not fined but Namibian-owned buses are, he said.

"As concerned bus operators, we want to know who owns these foreign-owned buses that are operating on our roads without valid permits. Do the politicians have shares in these bus companies? These buses are killing us because they are taking bread out of our mouths. Everyone is running to them because they have made their prices cheaper, which is truly unfair," he said.

Shapange said local buses have become police targets, and a single mistake leads to an immediate fine.

Another bus operator, Aron Mathews, said bus fares should be increased due to high fuel prices.

"We hardly make any profit from these trips because fuel is way too expensive. We want the government to come to our aid and assist us, please. The prices we currently charge are too low to sustain our families and maintain the buses," he said.

Oshana police regional commander commissioner Sakaria Lungameni said the region has recorded about 450 road deaths from January to date.

He urged the bus operators to abide by the rules of the road, saying they must avoid speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

"We have to remain vigilant on our roads at all times. If you feel too tired to drive, rest and continue later. The road fatalities recorded are too much, and we have not even entered the festive season. Bus drivers must always leave a copy of their log book where passenger details are registered in case of an accident, since it would be easier to identify the passengers," he said.

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango said the town council has made provision for ablution facilities at the loading terminal, however, bus drivers often do not load passengers at the loading terminal.

He said the town council plans to introduce a traffic department to ease traffic issues at the town.

