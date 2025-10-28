South Africa: Education Dept Says Milnerton High Followed Protocol in Bullying Case - South African News Briefs - October 28, 2025

Milnerton High Followed Protocol in Bullying Case, Says WCED

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that Milnerton High School followed proper procedures after reports of alleged bullying, reports EWN. This follows claims that the school failed to act on the incidents. Eight Grade 11 pupils appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after an alleged attack on a Grade 10 pupil. Parents for Equal Education spokesperson Vanessa le Roux accused the school of ignoring repeated cases of bullying, citing multiple videos of assaults. However, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond maintained that the school promptly reported the matter and followed protocol. Disciplinary hearings will be held before the WCED head decides on possible expulsions.

Hillary Gardee Murder Trial Resumes

The trial of convicted murderer Rassie Nkune, accused of kidnapping and murdering Hillary Gardee in 2022, is set to resume at the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela after several delays, reports SABC News. The proceedings were postponed three times last week after Nkune dismissed his legal aid lawyer, claiming they did not get along. The court granted him time to appoint new legal representation. Despite the six-week timeframe for the trial, Judge Lindiwe Vuyeka stressed the need for fairness and has summoned the Legal Aid Board manager to explain how lawyers are assigned to accused persons. Nkune faces 12 charges and is already serving a life sentence for the 2022 murders of his partner and her sister in KaNyamazane.

Durban Demands Justice for 7-Year-Old Lift Shaft Victim

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Durban demanding justice for seven-year-old Aphelele Dlamini, who died after plunging down a lift shaft, reports EWN. His twin sister Aphile remains in the hospital. The tragedy has sparked outrage among residents and activist groups, who say similar incidents have occurred before without accountability. March in March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said the community was frustrated that a similar case in 2023 went unresolved. KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League representative Nkululeko Mfeka called for immediate intervention for justice to be served as quickly as possible for the families.

