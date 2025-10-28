South Africa: Seven-Year-Old Drowns in Dam in Cape Town Informal Settlement

Residents of Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East say dams in the area are unsafe

Police have opened an inquest docket after the drowning of seven-year-old Likhanye Cwethu in a dam in Marikana informal settlement, Philippi East, on Thursday afternoon.

Community leader Nosi Nkuhlu said several children had drowned in the area before. "There are no preventable measures, like putting a fence around the dam. These dams are worrying because we are now starting [summer], and these children will continue playing here," said Nkuhlu.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a community member found Likhanye's body floating in the water. "The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," said Twigg.

According to residents, Likhanye had been playing near the dam with a four-year-old child. He took a makeshift boat into the water, but it overturned, and he drowned. The four-year-old alerted a neighbour, who then called for help.

Resident Anita Matiwane said he was one of the first on the scene but did not go into the water. "I cannot swim," he said. "I was scared to get into the water, it is very deep."

Teenagers Yanga Tsewu and Luthando Mpilo, both 16, rushed to the dam after hearing what had happened.

"My friends know I can swim and they went looking for me when they heard of the drowning. There were lots of men but they were scared to go in the water," said Yanga.

"At first I struggled to locate the body but my friend (Luthando), who had also jumped into the water, saw it but he could not go there and asked me to go. I used the makeshift boat to carry the body outside the water," he said. He said he tried to do CPR on Likhanye but could not save him.

Residents said Likhanye's mother was taken to hospital after collapsing when paramedics confirmed her son had died.

GroundUp sent questions to the City of Cape Town about safety measures at the dams and recreational facilities in the area. The City responded: "The Marikana informal settlement exists on various parcels of land, majority privately owned. The City has purchased some of the portions of land and once all approvals are received, the City will begin with the upgrading of the informal settlement for enhanced basic service delivery among others."